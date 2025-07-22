PFU America, Inc., ChromeOS, and Citrix Collaborate on Fully Integrated Healthcare Document Scanning Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PFU America, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited, a Ricoh company and the leader in document scanning solutions, in collaboration with ChromeOS and Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, Inc., today announced the availability of a new integrated document scanner solution that allows healthcare organizations to use ChromeOS for a wide variety of workstations, regardless of legacy solutions already in place. The result is a seamless, intuitive, best-in-class scanning solution that combines Ricoh’s industry-leading hardware with ChromeOS optimizations and enterprise-grade security, while integrating with the Citrix® platform’s secure and scalable architecture.

The new document scanning solution is easy to implement and can be completed in a single session when using supported models, providing massive time savings during the implementation phase. The intuitive plug-and-play setup does not require an endpoint-specific configuration -- the driver and policy automatically updates when a user connects the Ricoh document scanner through the Citrix Workspace™ App for ChromeOS. In addition, the solution uses a single driver/interface to create a consistent scanning experience across all Ricoh scanners, regardless of the hardware model.

“PFU America, Inc. is proud to collaborate with Google and Citrix on this new scanning solution for ChromeOS devices which will further support the needs and challenges of our customers in the healthcare sector,” said Satoshi Kubo, President and CEO, PFU America, Inc. “Given the need to service patients using applications beyond the EMR platform, this new solution will offer secure and consistent performance with the same user interface healthcare workers are accustomed to, for simplicity and ease of use.”

"At Google, we believe that secure, intuitive technology is paramount to empowering healthcare professionals,” said Gregg Fiddes, Director of ChromeOS Enterprise - Partnerships. “Our collaboration with PFU America, Inc. and Citrix on this integrated scanning solution for ChromeOS devices directly addresses the critical need for streamlined workflows and enhanced data security, ultimately allowing clinicians to dedicate more time to patient care."

“At Citrix, our goal is to provide easy, secure access to the tools healthcare professionals need so they can focus on what's most important — the patient,” said Abhilash Verma, Chief Product Officer, Citrix. “That’s why we’re focused on building a platform that contains secure, scalable solutions that just work, no matter the environment or hardware. This new solution, which resulted from the close collaboration of PFU America, Inc. and ChromeOS, supports that goal by bringing fast, easy access to a key capability in healthcare. It’s about simplifying workflows, saving time, and helping healthcare professionals stay focused on delivering the best patient experience."

This new ChromeOS device scanning solution for healthcare organizations is available now. To learn more, please RSVP to a joint webinar entitled, “Unleashing Healthcare Innovation: Reinventing Document Management with Ricoh, ChromeOS & Citrix,” to be held at 12:00 p.m. PDT on July 30, 2025, or visit https://www.pfu-us.ricoh.com/chromeos-compatible-scanning.

About PFU

PFU Limited was established in 1960. Based on the skills acquired through computer development, we develop and supply image document-related products and services, such as image scanners. We also provide support services for building and operating IT infrastructures that contribute to the safety and security of our customers. We at PFU will continue to evolve our edge devices to contribute to our customers' business process reforms and Digital Transformation, provide the services that support them, and contribute to the development of a sustainable world. For more information, please visit https://www.pfu.ricoh.com/global/.

PFU America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and the leader in document scanning solutions.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD). It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future. For further information, please visit http://www.ricoh.com.

