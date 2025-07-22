-

Sinclair Acquires Assets of WDKA in Paduca, KY and KBSI in Cape Girardeau, MO

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced that it has acquired the non-licensed assets of WDKA-TV (Paducah, KY) and KBSI-TV (Cape Girardeau, MO), with an option to acquire all the licensed assets of the stations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sinclair will provide WDKA and KBSI with services including programming, technical, and management.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 180 television stations in 82 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest; and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

Contacts

Media Contact: Jessica Bellucci | jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

Industry:

Sinclair, Inc.

NASDAQ:SBGI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact: Jessica Bellucci | jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

More News From Sinclair, Inc.

Sinclair’s AMP Media Announces Post Moves, New Podcast from WNBA Stars Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair’s AMP Media continues to expand its podcast division, today announcing the launch of Post Moves, a bold new video podcast hosted by two of the WNBA’s most compelling voices, Candace Parker – three-time WNBA champion, two-time league MVP, and Olympic Gold Medalist, and Aliyah Boston – three-time WNBA All-Star and 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year. The show premieres July 30, with new episodes every Wednesday, available across all major podcast platforms. Whether t...

Sinclair Continues Expansion of AMP Media Podcast Slate with New Local Sports Podcasts

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced the launch of four new local sports podcasts, continuing the expansion of AMP Media’s podcast slate: THE SCRIPT: A Podcast on the Ohio State Buckeyes with Cardale Jones, Chris “Beanie” Wells and Dave Holmes; THE DYNASTY: A Podcast on the Alabama Crimson Tide with AJ McCarron, Trent Richardson and Chris Stewart; THE STAMPEDE: A Podcast on the Texas Longhorns with Mack Brown, Vince Young and Bob Ballou; and THE ECHOES: A Podcast on Notre Dame w...

Sinclair Launches Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer, Joins the American Cancer Society to Raise Awareness and Support Free Rides to Medical Treatment

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced a collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to launch Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer, a nationwide campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the transportation barriers people with cancer face in accessing lifesaving treatment. The campaign spotlights the American Cancer Society Road To Recovery® program, which provides free rides to treatment for those in need, while encouraging volunteerism and financial support. As pa...
Back to Newsroom