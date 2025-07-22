Sinclair Acquires Assets of WDKA in Paduca, KY and KBSI in Cape Girardeau, MO

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced that it has acquired the non-licensed assets of WDKA-TV (Paducah, KY) and KBSI-TV (Cape Girardeau, MO), with an option to acquire all the licensed assets of the stations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sinclair will provide WDKA and KBSI with services including programming, technical, and management.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 180 television stations in 82 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest; and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

