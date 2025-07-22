Bloomreach and Snowflake Partner to Unify Customer Data and AI-Driven Activation, Helping Marketers Personalize the Entire Customer Journey

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the agentic platform for personalization, today announced a new partnership with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, empowering businesses to activate enterprise-grade data infrastructures across marketing channels. With Bloomreach and Snowflake, businesses can combine customer engagement with maximum personalization, connecting customer data stored in Snowflake with Bloomreach's AI-powered marketing solutions.

“Bloomreach and Snowflake are coming together to bridge the gap between data infrastructure and marketing innovation,” said Meera Murthy, General Manager and Vice President of Product, Bloomreach Engagement. “It’s not enough for marketers to just understand their customers — they need to put that understanding into action, too. This partnership ensures they can activate their Snowflake data instantly and intelligently through Bloomreach, fueling personalized experiences that drive measurable business growth.”

Bloomreach’s native Snowflake integration is already available to businesses today. It securely syncs customer attributes, event data, and product catalogs from Snowflake into Bloomreach. Businesses unlock the full value of their customer data, breaking down silos between storage and activation, and enabling personalization powered by AI.

Additionally, this integration enables marketing teams to:

Power Loomi AI agents in Bloomreach with enriched customer and product intelligence

Automate campaign triggers based on Snowflake events

Deliver timely personalization with fresh data and hyper-relevant insights

Safeguard sensitive data through selective import capabilities, transferring only the specific data required for a given use case

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the agentic platform for personalization. Powering autonomous search, conversational shopping, and autonomous marketing, Bloomreach personalizes the entire customer experience. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, businesses use Bloomreach to create experiences that drive higher growth and lasting loyalty. Bloomreach drives personalization for 1,400+ brands around the world, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 11,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).