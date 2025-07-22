AWS Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With Saviynt to Advance AI-Driven Identity Security

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, a leading provider of identity security solutions, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organizations create a scalable and secure foundation for digital transformation through AI-driven identity security. The strategic collaboration will focus on delivering Saviynt’s next-generation Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) capabilities through deeper integration with AWS generative AI services, Amazon Q Business.

“We are excited to collaborate with AWS to bring Saviynt’s next-generation identity governance into the Amazon Q ecosystem,” said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt. “This native integration in Amazon Q Business will help organizations embed AI-driven identity insights into critical workflows and drive stronger cloud security outcomes.”

As an identity security vendor that is natively embedded as a Data Accessor within Amazon Q index, Saviynt will enable enterprises to harness the power of real-time identity data and insights directly within AWS. The collaboration includes dedicated AWS investments in co-selling, marketing, and product innovation – positioning Saviynt to deliver AI-driven identity governance at scale through the Amazon Q ecosystem.

“Today’s organizations face mounting identity risk from fragmented tools, shadow access, and limited visibility across data, devices, and infrastructure,” said Vibhuti Sinha, chief product officer at Saviynt. “By integrating Saviynt’s intelligent identity governance with Amazon Q index’s analytics platform, we’re enabling enterprises to gain a unified, context-aware view of identity posture—driving smarter decisions, reducing risk, and accelerating Zero Trust maturity.”

By integrating with Amazon Q index as a native Data Accessor, Saviynt will extend its powerful analytics and governance capabilities into the Amazon Q experience. Enterprise customers will gain:

Faster Compliance and Audit Reviews: Instantly surface access assignment events, approval tickets, and policy documentation – streamlining audits and accelerating compliance reviews.

Instantly surface access assignment events, approval tickets, and policy documentation – streamlining audits and accelerating compliance reviews. Simplified Investigations : Eliminate manual searches across disparate systems like ServiceNow, Jira, GDrive, or SharePoint. Analysts get a unified view of identity events and related tickets in real time.

: Eliminate manual searches across disparate systems like ServiceNow, Jira, GDrive, or SharePoint. Analysts get a unified view of identity events and related tickets in real time. More Accurate Access Decisions: Easily validate user access against internal policies, compliance rules, and documented approvals – ensuring decisions are both fast and aligned with governance standards.

Easily validate user access against internal policies, compliance rules, and documented approvals – ensuring decisions are both fast and aligned with governance standards. Greater Operational Efficiency: Reduce response times and improve team productivity with immediate access to historical identity data and governance context.

These capabilities are especially valuable for regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing – where compliance, audit readiness, and least-privilege access are business-critical.

To learn more, please visit the website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.