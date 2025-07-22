Howard University Selects Aramark Collegiate Hospitality to Lead Reimagined Campus Dining Experience

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Howard University, the only R1 research institution which is also a historically Black college or university (HBCU), has selected Aramark Collegiate Hospitality to implement its transformative new campus dining vision called Howard University Hospitality. This collaboration between Aramark and Howard University marks a significant step in enhancing the campus experience through culinary innovation, cultural celebration, and community empowerment.

“We are looking forward to this exciting partnership with Aramark as they elevate and innovate an exceptional dining experience for our students and faculty,” said LaNiece Tyree, assistant vice president, Auxiliary Enterprises.

The new program will include space revitalization, growth planning, and elevating the quality of Howard’s dining locations. The university is partnering with architectural firm Moody Nolan to support the design of spaces that reflect Howard University’s legacy and future.

“Howard University is a beacon of excellence and global leadership,” said Jack Donovan, president and CEO of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. “We are honored to partner with such a historic institution to co-create a hospitality ecosystem that is as innovative and inspiring as its students.”

Through this partnership, Howard University Hospitality will deliver a dynamic and inclusive dining experience that reflects the University’s legacy of excellence and the cultural richness of the D.C. community. The new program will feature student-focused meal plans, allergen solutions, and many opportunities for feedback. It will also include commitments to local and Black-owned businesses and suppliers.

Aramark has committed to creating career pathways through global internships and professional development opportunities. For example, the company has enlisted Howard University alumna, Dari Ruff, ‘96, to serve as the new executive director of hospitality services.

Howard’s dining experience is an important part of the holistic student services offered to students enrolled in some of the nation’s premier academic programs. U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Howard as the #1 HBCU for undergraduate programs in business, computer science, economics, engineering, and psychology as well as graduate programs in criminal law, constitutional law, dispute resolution, intellectual property law, healthcare law, trial advocacy law, economics, English, fine arts, history, political science, and speech pathology.

About Aramark Collegiate Hospitality

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality is a premier provider for hospitality ecosystems in higher education, renowned for its commitment to the whole student and enhancing student life through exceptional culinary experiences and innovative dining solutions. With a presence in more than 275 colleges and universities, Collegiate Hospitality uses data driven consumer insights to curate experiences to meet the unique needs of each campus, fostering a vibrant community with diverse and inclusive dining offerings. This intentional integration of campus identity, world class hospitality, and professional opportunity provides a foundational path to student success.

About Howard University

Howard University, established in 1867, is a leading private research university based in Washington, D.C. Howard’s 14 schools and colleges offer 140 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs and lead the nation in awarding doctoral degrees to African American students. Howard is the top-ranked historically Black college or university according to Forbes and is the only HBCU ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 National Universities. Renowned for its esteemed faculty, high achieving students, and commitment to excellence, leadership, truth and service, Howard produces distinguished alumni across all sectors, including the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice and the first woman U.S. vice president; Schwarzman, Marshall, Rhodes and Truman Scholars; prestigious fellows; and over 165 Fulbright recipients. Learn more at www.howard.edu.