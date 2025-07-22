Gentex Corporation Recognizes Boyd as their Supplier of the Year

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boyd, a leader in precision materials that address customer needs in advanced display optimization and battery thermal runaway protection, today announced it was awarded Supplier of the Year by Gentex. Boyd was selected based on its outstanding performance in innovation, quality, delivery support, and dedication to Gentex throughout 2024.

“Boyd is honored to be recognized for performance excellence by a customer like Gentex,” said Doug Britt, Boyd Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to customer excellence, quality, reliability, and innovation, and we endeavor to deliver this experience consistently to our global customers. The Boyd team works hard on behalf of our customers, and this recognition is due to their effort, contribution, and customer commitment.”

“I would like to thank Boyd for their exceptional support and performance in 2024,” said Craig Piersma, Gentex Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications. “Gentex’s collaboration with outstanding suppliers like Boyd help us continue to deliver innovative automotive driver vision and safety systems.”

Boyd automotive technologies can be found in advanced onboard displays and vision systems, ruggedized EV batteries, onboard compute modules, ADAS modules, sensors and safety systems, power management systems, and converter and inverter systems. Boyd’s electric vehicle and transportation solutions are designed to safely and reliably operate in extreme environmental conditions. These advanced precision material technologies are compact and lightweight to maximize weight and energy efficiency. Boyd’s eMobility innovation helps customers introduce batteries and onboard electronics, displays, and compute modules with increasingly greater power densities and higher system performance levels. Boyd’s fast prototype lab and in-house testing lab help customers achieve faster time to market solutions. Boyd’s global design and manufacturing capabilities for engineered materials spans over 20 sites across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Boyd’s automotive facilities operate under IATF 16949 quality management systems, helping customers safely accelerate new model, feature, and technology introduction with regional scalability.

About Boyd

Boyd is the trusted global innovator of sustainable solutions that make our customers’ products better, safer, faster, and more reliable. Our innovative engineered materials and thermal solutions advance our customers’ technology to maximize performance in the world’s most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems; enable performance-critical aircraft and security technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd’s global manufacturing is a deep commitment to protecting the environment with sustainable, scalable, lean, strategically located regional operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint.​ We empower our employees, develop their potential, and inspire them to do the right things with integrity and accountability to champion our customers’ success.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.