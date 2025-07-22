Lloyds Banking Group and NCR Atleos Advance Branch Modernization with New Technology

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Lloyds Banking Group has chosen Atleos’ ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) proposition and latest technology, to introduce exciting branch modernization into its Manchester and Glasgow flagship locations.

Lloyds Banking Group is the largest UK-based retail and commercial financial services provider. Aiming to innovate their branch experience and boost efficiencies, the bank engaged established partner NCR Atleos for an initial ‘innovation branch’ pilot in Manchester and Glassgow, introducing the latest Atleos recycling technology, including coin in and coin out functionality, transaction processing and engineering services. With this initiative, branch colleagues will no longer be required to maintain any element of the ATM, allowing them to spend more time engaging customers and strengthening relationships.

“We have enjoyed collaborating with NCR for over 20 years, during which time they’ve proven to be a reliable, responsive and innovative partner, which is why we chose to work with NCR Atleos for the next phase of our branch modernization programme test proof of concepts,” explained Clare Buckley, Branch Transformation Product Owner, for Lloyds Banking Group. “With NCR Atleos’ end to end service proposition, note and coin technology, we will be able to reduce traffic for the counter service, freeing employee time for meaningful customer interactions. We are confident that these efforts will allow us to enhance the branch experience and increase operational efficiencies.”

The experts at NCR Atleos will manage hardware, software, logical security, installation, maintenance, cash forecasting and processing for these key strategic locations. This will allow the bank to optimize availability while more quickly implementing new features and functionality.

“As a financial services leader, Lloyds Banking Group understands the importance of embracing innovation to stay competitive and meet evolving customer needs. We are proud to be chosen to support the next phase of their branch transformation strategy,” said Diego Navarrete, Executive Vice President, Global Sales for NCR Atleos. “With these strategic pilots, Lloyds Banking Group will be able to reduce back-office complexities while also providing more innovative, robust self-service experiences. These initiatives will allow the bank to better, more efficiently serve customers while also expanding access to cash and other critical financial services.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos was ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.