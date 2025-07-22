Apiary Master gets beekeepers buzzing with Quectel EG21-powered Direct to Cell connectivity

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce its support for Apiary Solutions, a provider of the iAPIS operations management platform for the commercial beekeeping industry, through the provision of its high-performance EG21-G Mini PCIe LTE Cat 1 module. Integrated into the Apiary Master device, the Quectel module enables reliable, real-time connectivity for beekeeping operations across New Zealand and Australia, helping drive smarter, more efficient hive management.

The Quectel EG21-G offers the form factors, low power consumption and performance that beekeepers need to manage their hives efficiently and we look forward to working with Apiary Solutions as it continues to develop solutions. Share

The iAPIS system delivers comprehensive operational oversight across works management, asset tracking, harvest and extraction, and hive condition monitoring. Purpose-built for the beekeeping industry, iAPIS hardware, including Apiary Masters, hive scales, hive monitors, and environmental sensors, is engineered to track bee health and productivity even in remote locations beyond traditional network coverage.

The Quectel EG21 is used in the Apiary Master hub device, an IoT device used by beekeepers to collect data from various sensor devices in an apiary. The Apiary Master is a solar powered battery device equipped with Wi-Fi to communicate with sensor devices and uses the Quectel EG21 to send data to the iAPIS Servers via the Starlink Direct to Cell (DTC) network. The Direct to Cell network is compatible with LTE Cat 1 IoT modems and provides critical connectivity to companies like Apiary Solutions with remote LTE deployments outside of terrestrial coverage.

“We’re proud to have been selected for this world-first deployment by Apiary Solutions,” said Yasu Okada, Senior Sales Director, APAC, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The Apiary Master is delivering substantial benefits to beekeepers and showcases the benefits of the One NZ partnership with the SpaceXDTC network. The Quectel EG21-G offers the form factors, low power consumption and performance that beekeepers need to manage their hives efficiently and we look forward to working with Apiary Solutions as it continues to develop solutions.”

The iAPIS monitoring solution will become one of the first commercially available IoT devices in the world to utilize the Starlink DTC network. The Apiary Master can be placed anywhere in New Zealand and is able to reach the iAPIS server via the One NZ DTC and terrestrial networks. This allows the device to be placed in areas that do not receive terrestrial LTE coverage, which differentiates it from similar IoT devices that only use terrestrial networks.

The Apiary Master also uses a standard SIM card from One NZ and the Quectel EG21 to reach the DTC network. This differentiates it from similar IoT devices that use other satellite networks with low-speed, small data package networks at high cost, as these devices require custom modems and cannot swap between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks using a single communications module.

“Beekeepers are improving bee health, hive yields, reducing costs and demonstrating a commitment to continuously adopting sustainable business practices employing the latest technology,” said Andrew Thompson, the CEO of Apiary Solutions. “We have had an excellent experience working with Quectel to date and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

Apiary Solutions chose the Quectel EG21-G because it is compatible with many telecommunications companies around the world including the Starlink DTC Network. In addition, the module is priced competitively and is easily integrated into the company’s hardware and firmware architecture. The Quectel EG21-G is an LTE Cat 1 module that offers maximum speeds of 10Mbps downlink and 5Mbps uplink. Measuring 51.0mm x 30.0mm x 4.9mm, the module operates in an extended temperature range of -40°C to +80°C.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. With a global team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering full stack IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn