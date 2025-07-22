ansrsource Partners with D2L to Co-Create Comprehensive Accessibility Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ansrsource, a learning optimization and solutions company, today announced an exclusive partnership with D2L to bring to market Accessibility+, a comprehensive accessibility add-on to the learning management platform D2L Brightspace designed to make accessibility governance simple, seamless, and all-inclusive.

Accessibility+ is designed to integrate ansrsource’s content accessibility audit and remediation solution into D2L Brightspace, enabling ongoing content monitoring, behind-the-scenes remediation, and streamlined governance to support inclusive learning at scale with minimal disruption.

Evolving regulations from the U.S. Department of Justice are accelerating the need for accessible learning. According to the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), an estimated $5.5 billion in remediation will be required for postsecondary courses in the U.S. alone.

“We’re thrilled to partner with D2L to co-develop Accessibility+,” said Rajiv Narayana, ansrsource President and CEO. “We work with many different learning organizations to solve many different types of learning challenges, and we stay closely attuned to gaps in the learning space so we can develop thoughtful solutions like this one.”

Accessibility is increasingly recognized as a core component of high-quality education, and the scale of the challenge calls for more than reactive fixes. Institutions need reliable, affordable, and scalable systems to meet expectations without overburdening teams.

“With Accessibility+, we combine automation and human expertise to help our customers reach every learner through accessible content and alternative formats while reducing effort, resources, and risk,” said Dr. Sambhavi Chandrashekar, Global Accessibility Lead at D2L. “Our solution makes the process of managing accessibility more predictable, efficient, affordable, and consistent. This is a win for compliance and a win for supporting success for all students.”

“After 20 years of supporting digital accessibility in education, we started to see a persistent pattern. Most tools solve for only part of the challenge,” said Narayana. “That kind of fragmentation makes it harder for institutions to deliver on the promise of access, inclusion, and compliance, especially at scale. Accessibility+ was built to change that. In close collaboration with D2L, we set out to reduce complexity and make meaningful accessibility possible across entire learning ecosystems.”

About ansrsource

ansrsource is a learning optimization company—diagnosing workflow and talent gaps, improving performance systems, and fixing broken learning programs. We help our partners simplify learning, scale faster, and get results without exceeding their budget or overloading their team. Learn Toward Tomorrow; Outperform Today. Learn more at www.ansrsource.com.

About D2L

D2L is a global learning innovation company helping organizations reshape the future of education and work. We’re leading the way into the era of personalized learning, driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality education, regardless of their age, ability, or location. Learn more at www.d2l.com.