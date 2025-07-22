Talkspace and Tia Health team to address women's mental health needs at all stages of life

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral healthcare company, today announced a partnership with Tia Health, a primary care provider for women, to integrate mental health care services into key primary care services for the women Tia serves.

The partnership represents Talkspace's continued expansion into specialized women's health services, building on its collaboration with women's health providers to address the unique mental health challenges that women face throughout their lives.

The relationship comes amid growing concerns around the mental health of women and mothers. A recent report from JAMA, for example, found the mental health of mothers in the United States has declined drastically from 2016 to 2023, and research also shows that menopause increases vulnerability to depression and anxiety.

Tia Health is the largest primary care provider purpose-built for women, specifically anchored in comprehensive, cross-life care. Tia offers an expanded primary care model by integrating primary care with gynecology, mental health, skin care, and wellness services, such as acupuncture. The company has provided care to more than 100,000 women and currently offers services in CA, NY, CT, NJ, MA, and AZ.

While Tia has always supported patients with psychiatric medication management for mental health needs, Tia will expand the scope of support for patients by partnering with Talkspace on psychotherapy. Talkspace will provide therapy and psychiatric services to support women across all life stages. Under the new partnership, Tia Health’s primary care providers will refer and collaborate directly with Talkspace providers, creating a comprehensive care model that addresses women’s physical and mental wellness.

"By integrating our services directly into primary care, we're removing barriers and creating a more holistic approach to women's wellness. This builds on our work with women's health coalitions and adds more opportunities for people to find mental health services." said Nikole Benders-Hadi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Talkspace.

This partnership expands Talkspace's growing focus on women's health, which includes a collaboration started last year with Ovia Health by Labcorp to launch the Women’s Health Coalition for Digital Solutions and a partnership with Evernow, which provides digital care for women in perimenopause or menopause.

“We believe that mental health is foundational to women’s overall health and must be integrated seamlessly into each individual’s care plan — not operate as a separate service,” said Tia Health Co-founder and CEO Felicity Yost. “From adolescence to menopause and beyond, women face distinct emotional and psychological needs that too often go unaddressed in traditional primary care. Partnering with Talkspace allows us to integrate high-quality mental health care into every stage of the patient journey, fulfilling our mission to deliver whole-person, whole-life care for women.”

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

About Tia Health

Tia Health is the only whole-body health partner for women at all stages of life. Tia offers in-clinic and virtual healthcare spanning primary care, gynecology, skin care, mental health, fertility, menopause & perimenopause support, longevity care, with added services like acupuncture, nutrition, and more.

Tia’s model focuses on optimizing women’s immediate and long-term health—treating all ages and stages of life by addressing root causes, current symptoms, and working with women to develop actionable care plans that help them reach their health goals.