Focal and SPARK Microsystems Expand Collaboration for Premium Wireless Audio Speakers Powered by UWB

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPARK Microsystems, a Canadian fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation short-range wireless communications, today welcomed the newest entry in Hi-Fi audio speakers from Focal, the renowned French audio brand. The new Diva Mezza Utopia active wireless 3-way loudspeakers expand the design collaboration initiated with the Diva Utopia speakers, extending the prestigious Focal Diva range to a new performance tier with SPARK’s Ultra-Wideband (SPARK LE-UWB™) wireless platform.

SPARK LE-UWB™ connectivity enables a robust, reliable wireless link between paired Diva Mezza Utopia loudspeakers while maintaining a stable and lossless signal at 96kHz/24-bit resolution with no compression. Delivering the performance of wired connectivity without the wires – the hallmark of SPARK’s innovation – Focal’s growing line of Diva loudspeakers redefines the standards for high-fidelity wireless listening.

Focal’s Diva Mezza Utopia speakers deliver a deep, wide, and vibrant soundstage, with the freedom and flexibility of wireless connectivity. SPARK LE-UWB™ technology enables Diva Mezza Utopia loudspeakers to support multiroom configurations in spaces up to 100 m², making it easier than ever to wirelessly integrate premium audio experiences into a home music ecosystem.

“The scalability of the SPARK transceiver portfolio has likewise equipped Focal to scale its product collection to new heights with the Diva Mezza Utopia system,” said Jocelyn Carroue, Sr. Director, Sales and Technical Support, SPARK Microsystems. “Our continued collaboration with Focal is helping to bring bit-perfect audio quality – indistinguishable from wired sound – to its discerning clientele.”

“Diva Mezza Utopia loudspeakers build upon the design quality and warm customer reception achieved with the first Diva Utopia, combining audiophile excellence with ease of use in perfect balance,” said Rejean Bedel, Group Marketing Manager, Focal & Naim. “SPARK’s innovation in UWB wireless connectivity is essential to the sound of all Diva Utopia loudspeakers.”

Focal’s Diva Mezza Utopia and Diva Utopia loudspeakers are available today exclusively at qualified Focal Powered by Naim retailers. For more information, visit Focal’s website.

About Focal

Since 1979, Focal has stood out from the crowd in manufacturing loudspeakers and acoustic speakers. Their expertise extends to headphones, car audio kits, professional speakers, and installations for yachts. This unique know-how, combined with their in-house manufacturing in France, puts Focal among the top audio brands globally. In 2011, Focal joined forces with Naim — the British leader in high-end electronics — under the VerVent Audio group to offer exquisite complete audio systems. www.focal.com

About SPARK Microsystems

SPARK Microsystems is building next generation short-range wireless communication devices. SPARK UWB provides high data rate and very low latency wireless communication links at an ultra-low power profile, making it ideal for personal area networks (PANs) used in mobile, consumer and IoT-connected products. Leveraging patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems strives to minimize and ultimately eliminate wires and batteries from a wide range of applications. For more information, please visit www.sparkmicro.com.

SPARK MICROSYSTEMS and LE‑UWB are trademarks or registered trademarks of SPARK Microsystems in Canada and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.