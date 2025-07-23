Bank of Africa Group Launches Working Capital Platform on Kyriba for 20-Country Network

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyriba, a global leader in liquidity performance, today announces its collaboration with the Bank of Africa Group. Bank of Africa, one of the largest Pan-African banking groups, has completed the implementation of Kyriba’s Working Capital platform to deliver enhanced digitized supply chain finance capabilities across its extensive network serving 20 African countries.

The first phase of the project facilitates working capital management for The Group’s customers in Morocco with plans to expand to other markets. Bank of Africa has onboarded its first customer, with the aim to bring on several new customers in 2025.

This collaboration underscores Kyriba’s continued growth in the region and globally, as well as its unmatched receivables and payables finance solutions, dynamic discounting and supplier onboarding. Kyriba’s expertise and platform will enable Bank of Africa Group’s customers to enhance cash flow, strengthen supplier relationships, and maintain sustainable growth amid economic uncertainties.

“Bank of Africa Group’s adoption of Kyriba’s Working Capital solution demonstrates their commitment to innovation and underscores our ability to meet the complex needs of financial institutions in today’s complex and volatile global economy. As the industry evolves, banks that embrace digitization and automation will be best positioned to lead—modernizing operations, gaining real-time visibility, and delivering more value to clients. Together, we look forward to setting a new standard for innovation and efficiency in African supply chain finance," said John Stevens, Kyriba’s Global Head of Capital Markets, Financial Institutions & Working Capital.

Kyriba has also seen incredible growth in the volume of working capital financing among both banks and corporates, growing nearly 5X since 2020 and more than doubling the number of invoices uploaded to the platform. This surge highlights the increasing focus on unlocking trapped liquidity and mitigating market volatility through working capital solutions, which can unlock cash flow by accelerating payables and accessing receivables.

With over 6,500 employees and a legacy spanning more than a century, Bank of Africa Group is a key financial enabler empowering businesses and enhancing economic opportunities in Africa.

“Kyriba stood out to us for its local expertise, customer-centric approach, comprehensive product offerings, and proven impact delivering working capital efficiency to customers across the continent and world. We are excited to work with Kyriba to unlock new levels of financial insights that can help us optimize working capital and achieve operational success,” said Adil Lahbichi, Executive Director – Global Transaction Banking, Bank of Africa Group.

The African supply chain market is poised for rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for working capital optimization. Bank of Africa Group’s implementation of Kyriba’s platform demonstrates the immense potential for digitized working capital solutions across the region.

About Kyriba

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, empowering CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity amid economic complexity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution trusted by 3,000 customers, Kyriba delivers intelligence and financial automation through innovative technologies — including its trusted agentic AI (TAI) — bringing precision, efficiency, and insight to financial operations. With an expansive ecosystem of banking, technology and consulting partners, Kyriba’s platform powers more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments across 9,900+ banks annually – helping companies gain enterprise-wide visibility, ensure financial stability, and outperform their business strategy. www.kyriba.com

About Bank of Africa Group

BANK OF AFRICA is a multinational and multi-trade banking group. It was incorporated by Royal Dahir in 1959 under the name of Banque Marocaine du Commerce Extérieur, and has been transformed over more than 60 years to become BANK OF AFRICA since 2020, a universal bank that puts its expertise at the service of innovation, progress and excellence. Thanks to its large banking network on the continent and its international influence, BANK OF AFRICA is determined to take part in the emergence of Africa to make it the continent of the 21st century. Present in 32 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia and North America, BANK OF AFRICA has one of the leading banking groups in Africa, with nearly 2,000 branches. It serves 6.6 million customers worldwide and positions itself as a key economic bridge between Africa and the rest of the world.