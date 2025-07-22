char.gy Selects Sitetracker to Power National EV Charging Network Expansion

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the global leader in Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) for critical infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with char.gy, a UK-based electric vehicle (EV) charging company pioneering on-street solutions for urban drivers. This collaboration marks a major step forward in char.gy’s mission to scale its infrastructure to over 30,000 public charging points by 2030, with Sitetracker providing the digital foundation to streamline, standardize, and accelerate deployment nationwide.

A Smarter Approach to Urban EV Charging

char.gy provides innovative, lamppost-based EV charging solutions, making it easier for drivers without off-street parking to charge conveniently near home. Their model reduces infrastructure complexity by leveraging existing street assets, creating accessible charging networks in dense urban environments.

With a current footprint of over 3,600 charging points and growing rapidly, char.gy needed a platform capable of supporting high-volume deployments while maintaining quality and operational control. After a competitive evaluation, Sitetracker was chosen for its ability to digitize and orchestrate every step of the asset lifecycle—from planning and installation to ongoing maintenance.

Accelerating Growth with End-to-End Visibility

The Sitetracker platform will allow char.gy to:

Standardize high-volume deployments with repeatable, automated workflows;

with repeatable, automated workflows; Gain real-time insight into project status, survey data, field activity, and issue resolution;

into project status, survey data, field activity, and issue resolution; Improve productivity through mobile-enabled tools that empower field teams to capture data, upload photos, and sync with central operations instantly.

This transformation ensures that char.gy can keep pace with demand, reduce project timelines, and maintain a high level of service as it scales to tens of thousands of charge points over the next five years.

“char.gy was built to make EV charging simple and accessible for everyone,” said Alastair Woods, Chief Operating Officer at char.gy. “As we scale from thousands to tens of thousands of charging points, Sitetracker is the operational backbone we need. Their platform provides the visibility and control required to deliver fast, efficient rollouts while maintaining the quality our communities depend on.”

Empowering a Sustainable Future

Sitetracker’s robust capabilities are especially aligned with the needs of companies deploying distributed infrastructure at scale. Its unified platform enables better coordination between contractors, local authorities, and internal teams—accelerating approvals, reducing administrative burden, and ensuring consistent delivery.

“char.gy is a true innovator in the EV charging space,” said Giuseppe Incitti at Sitetracker. “We’re thrilled to support their bold vision of transforming how people charge their vehicles in cities. This partnership demonstrates how Sitetracker’s technology helps ambitious companies scale clean energy infrastructure with speed and confidence.”

The partnership sets the foundation for accelerated rollout of urban EV infrastructure, contributing to the UK’s decarbonization goals and broader efforts to build a sustainable transportation future.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Tilson, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What’s Critical, with Sitetracker.

