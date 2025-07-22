Digestive Care Specialists Now Offering Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) With Insurance Coverage in Germantown, Maryland.

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digestive Care Specialists is proud to announce the launch of its Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) program in Germantown, Maryland, offering patients a minimally invasive weight loss option with insurance coverage options now available.

ESG is an outpatient procedure that helps patients lose 18-20% of their weight without incisions or surgery. Share

ESG is an advanced, non-surgical weight loss procedure that uses an endoscopic suturing device to reduce stomach volume, helping patients achieve 18-20% total body weight loss without incisions or removal of stomach tissue. The procedure is performed entirely through the mouth, resulting in faster recovery times, minimal downtime, and fewer risks compared to traditional bariatric surgeries.

“We are thrilled to provide this life-changing procedure to our patients struggling with obesity,” said Dr. Halim Charbel, MD, Gastroenterologist and Endoscopic Weight Loss Specialist at Digestive Care Specialists. “ESG bridges the gap between medical weight loss and surgical options, giving patients an effective, minimally invasive tool to achieve their health goals.”

Insurance Coverage Now Available

Medicare now covers ESG for patients meeting bariatric surgery criteria (BMI ≥40, or BMI ≥35 with an obesity-related condition such as diabetes, hypertension, or sleep apnea).

for patients meeting bariatric surgery criteria (BMI ≥40, or BMI ≥35 with an obesity-related condition such as diabetes, hypertension, or sleep apnea). Commercial insurance carriers may cover ESG on a case-by-case basis, depending on plan requirements, prior authorizations, and appeals submitted by the medical practice.

“We are excited that Medicare coverage is now in place for ESG, and we are working closely with commercial insurers to obtain approval for eligible patients,” Dr. Charbel added. “Our team supports patients through every step – from insurance authorization to nutritional counseling and long-term follow-up.”

The ESG procedure is performed at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.