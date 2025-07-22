-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Lyra Music Assets (Delaware) L.P., Series 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Series 2025-1, Class A-2 Notes (Series 2025-1 Notes) that will be issued by Lyra Music Assets (Delaware) L.P., a music royalty ABS securitization.

The Series 2025-1 Notes represent Lyra Music Assets (Delaware) L.P.'s second music royalty securitization, following the inaugural Series 2024-2/3 Notes. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes subject to certain conditions, including rating agency confirmation. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to fund the reserve accounts, pay certain transaction expenses, and for other general corporate purposes.

The transaction will be collateralized by royalties from a music catalog of premium content from top artists and songwriters, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Journey, Justin Bieber, and Shakira, which are among the largest in the Catalog by net publisher share and net label share. Royalty payments include both publishing rights and sound recording rights. As of March 31, 2025, an independent third-party valuation firm valued the Catalog at $2.95 billion using a discounted cash flow method.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Chris Baffa, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3312
chris.baffa@kbra.com

Ali Pasha, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1299
ali.pasha@kbra.com

Zachary Lee, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1252
zachary.lee@kbra.com

Joanne DeSimone, Managing Director, ABS Commercial (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2306
joanne.desimone@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

