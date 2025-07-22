NationsBenefits and Heritage Grocers Group to Advance Food as Medicine Partnership with Fintech Integration

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits®, the leading supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions provider, is proud to announce a new retail technology integration with Heritage Grocers Group. Powered by our real-time Basket Adjudication Service (BAS) technology, health plan members can now use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* at Heritage banners which include Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market and Los Altos Ranch Markets to purchase fresh, locally sourced produce, pantry staples, and over-the-counter wellness essentials.

Independent grocers like Heritage are vital links between community tables and preventive health. By embedding our fintech-driven platform directly into checkout systems, we're providing members the freedom to use their supplemental benefits wherever and however they shop while seamlessly turning a routine trip to a neighborhood market into a step toward better nutrition and overall wellness.

“Independent grocers play a vital role in the health and vitality of local communities,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO of NationsBenefits. “By integrating Heritage into our expansive retail network, we’re enabling families to redeem their supplemental benefits on fresh, locally sourced foods and essential wellness products.”

At each checkout, our BAS technology immediately validates benefit eligibility, whether for whole grains, fresh eggs, vitamins, or over-the-counter medications, eliminating any uncertainty around coverage. Individuals gain confidence to make healthier choices at every visit, while health plans tap into anonymous, ZIP-code–level purchase insights to understand local needs and preferences. This real-world data guides the refinement of benefit designs and ensures plan offerings align with actual member behaviors and nutrition gaps. Plans can then deploy targeted preventive-care outreach campaigns, such as tailored educational content or mobile clinic pop-ups in under-served ZIP codes. Moreover, by connecting transaction patterns into personalized rewards and incentives programs, health plans boost member engagement, reinforce care adherence, and decrease avoidable health situations like hospitalizations.

“Heritage Grocers Group is committed to nourishing the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said Adam Salgado, President & Executive Director, HGG Foundation. “Partnering with NationsBenefits allows us to extend our mission by integrating health-focused benefits directly at our stores to ensure every family has access to the foods and wellness products they need to thrive.”

Studies and programs have also recently shown that community-based medically tailored meals and food as medicine programs can cut hospitalizations by up to 49%, reduce overall healthcare costs by 16%, and reduce A1C levels by 1.5. By embedding these proven interventions into the Heritage Grocer Group’s network, NationsBenefits is not only expanding access to essential nutrition but also delivering tangible health improvements where they matter most. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to leveraging technology and local partnerships to close care gaps, drive preventive health, and foster resilient, healthier communities.

About NationsBenefits

NationsBenefits® is a leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics, gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members’ quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive suite of offerings. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.