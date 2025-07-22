Charter and Comcast Announce Agreement to Leverage T-Mobile 5G for Wireless Business Customers

PHILADELPHIA & STAMFORD, Conn. & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced they have entered into a multi-year exclusive agreement with T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) to utilize its network to deliver mobile services to their business customers across the United States. Service is set to launch in 2026.

Charter and Comcast’s innovative wireless partnership will leverage the power of T-Mobile's advanced mobile network through a long-term Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) relationship. The MVNO will expand Charter’s and Comcast’s leadership in delivering wireline and wireless offerings supported by the nation’s largest and fastest broadband and WiFi networks. Mobile services will be offered by Charter and Comcast under the Spectrum Mobile for Business and Comcast Business Mobile brands, respectively.

"T-Mobile is pleased to work with Charter and Comcast to deliver their U.S. business customers connectivity on the mobile network with more new customer growth than any other network over the past five years,” said Omar Tazi, T-Mobile EVP and Chief Product and Digital Officer. “This partnership complements what our T-Mobile for Business group already offers and expands the reach of T-Mobile's network to even more business customers beyond those we currently serve. This is truly a win-win as Charter and Comcast Business customers are benefitting from T-Mobile’s advanced network and T-Mobile gains incremental value from the unique business segment that our partners serve today with broadband.”

“Comcast Business delivers advanced, converged solutions to business customers by uniting the scale of our nationwide WiFi network, gig-plus speeds, and the integration of top-tier 5G mobile capabilities,” said Edward Zimmermann, President, Comcast Business. “Our capital-light partnership with T-Mobile further strengthens our growth strategy in wireless for business customers and provides them exceptional value.”

“Spectrum Mobile for Business offers a truly converged connectivity experience, combining gig-powered internet and superior WiFi service with a premium 5G mobile network,” said Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President, Product, Charter Communications. “This partnership with T-Mobile will allow us to rapidly and cost-effectively bring even more value to our Spectrum Mobile business customers.”

Through their mobile businesses, Comcast and Charter have collectively grown to more than 18 million residential and business mobile lines since they introduced their services in 2017 and 2018, respectively. T-Mobile has been providing wireless services to MVNOs for more than 20 years, utilizing its deep expertise to deliver transformative solutions as a market leader in the MVNO space. Charter and Comcast will continue to develop wireless business solutions using the best of in-home WiFi, out-of-home WiFi, proprietary 5G cellular networks leveraging CBRS spectrum, and now multiple MVNO cellular networks.

This new agreement will focus solely on providing wholesale mobile connectivity to Charter’s and Comcast’s business customers. Charter and Comcast’s existing long-term MVNO partnership will continue to support residential and current business customers.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, supported by a 100% U.S.-based workforce, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com