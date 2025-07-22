HCN and Stingray Partner to Bring FREE In-Room Music Streaming to Hotel Rooms

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hotel Communication Network (HCN), the leading global provider of ad-supported, AI Concierge enabled in-room tablets for hotels, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Stingray, the Montreal-based global music, media, and technology company. This industry-first collaboration will bring 20 channels of genre-diverse, fully licensed music streaming to HCN’s in-room tablets — delivering a new layer of entertainment to hotel guests at no cost to hoteliers.

With this partnership, guests can now enjoy curated music playlists from Stingray directly on the HCN tablet. The player, designed for flexibility, can be minimized on the screen to allow for multitasking while listening. After every three songs, an audio ad will play—mimicking the familiar rhythm of traditional radio. The best part? All applicable licenses and royalty fees are fully covered through HCN’s innovative ad-supported tablet platform, meaning no cost or additional infrastructure is required from the hotel.

“This is a major evolution in the guest experience,” said Kevin Bidner, CEO of HCN. “Hotels have never had a way to legally stream music in guestrooms before. By teaming up with Stingray, we’re making it possible for hotels to offer high-quality, licensed music without a penny coming out of their budgets. It’s a win for hotels and a win for guests.”

Stingray’s music channels span a broad range of genres—from pop and jazz to chill lounge and classical—catering to every guest’s mood and preference. This exclusive feature enhances the in-room ambiance and contributes to a more personalized, comfortable stay.

“This partnership is a natural fit,” said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. “Our goal is to bring the best music experiences to people wherever they are — and what better place than a hotel room, where guests are looking to relax, work, or recharge. Thanks to HCN’s smart, ad-supported platform, we can offer our full music experience with no royalties passed on to hotels.”

With HCN based in Ottawa and Stingray headquartered in Montreal, this partnership marks a powerful Canadian collaboration driving innovation in hospitality tech. Together, they’re setting a new standard in guest engagement and entertainment.

About The Hotel Communication Network (HCN)

Hotel Communication Network (HCN) is the hospitality industry's leading provider of in-room guest engagement and monetization platforms. Following its acquisition of Crave Interactive, HCN now operates the largest global network of smart hotel tablets and mobile solutions, seamlessly integrating guest services, hotel operations, and contextual media delivery. The combined platform delivers personalized digital concierge services, revenue-generating programmatic advertising, and strategic brand activations at scale. HCN supports major hotel brands across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, offering a turnkey solution that enhances the guest experience while unlocking new revenue streams for hotel operators. For more information, visit www.hcn-inc.com.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.