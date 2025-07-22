Surf Air Mobility Adds Six New SurfOS Agreements with Brokers and Operators

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“Surf Air Mobility” or “the Company”), a leading regional air mobility platform, today announced six new charter broker and operator LOI agreements for the SurfOS software program. This new cohort of users expands interest in the Company’s SurfOS technology across a diverse cross-section of the private aviation industry, from regional and cargo operators to charter brokerages. These new agreements demonstrate meaningful progress toward the Company’s commercial roll out timeline and highlight the SurfOS products are being well received by third-party industry stakeholders.

These new agreements are in addition to the Company's previously announced beta launch users.

As part of the agreement, participating brokers and operators will play a critical role in shaping the future of BrokerOS and OperatorOS by providing relevant feedback on functionality and identifying new opportunities to apply the technology, ensuring the SurfOS platform is built to address the real-world, practical needs of brokers and operators.

BrokerOS provides a sales platform designed to help brokers automate sourcing, pricing, and client communications. OperatorOS delivers powerful tools for aircraft scheduling, crew optimization, and operational visibility. Both modules are part of SurfOS’s broader goal to unify aviation’s fragmented data landscape and drive profitability through predictive analytics and automation.

Sudhin Shahani, Co-founder of Surf Air Mobility, said: "Getting this technology into the hands of real-world users is a critical step. We’re building SurfOS to be the operating system that unlocks efficiency, revenue, and data transparency for operators and brokers for the Air Mobility industry. The insights we gain from these additional users are shaping the future of how this industry runs."

Jeremy Johnson, Co-Founder & CEO of JetSetGo, said: “As brokers, we are always looking for new, emerging technology tools to propel our business upward. Speed and efficiency are everything in private aviation. SurfOS gives us a powerful edge with real-time aircraft sourcing and automated workflows. It’s a game-changer that helps us close more deals, faster, with less friction and an exceptional end-to-end client experience.”

Surf Air Technologies, the dedicated software subsidiary of Surf Air Mobility, is developing SurfOS powered by Palantir Technologies’ (NASDAQ: PLTR) AI and Foundry platforms.

SurfOS remains in the beta phase, and will continue through 2025 as the Company prepares to commercialize SurfOS beginning in 2026.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.surfair.com/surfos.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform and one of the largest commuter airlines in the U.S. by scheduled departures. It is also the largest U.S. passenger operator of Cessna Caravans. In addition to its airline operations and On Demand charter services, Surf Air Mobility is developing an AI-powered software platform for the Regional Air Mobility industry. The company is also working to commercialize electrified aircraft and develop proprietary powertrain technology for the Cessna Caravan. Surf Air Mobility plans to offer its software and electrification solutions to the Regional Air Mobility industry to improve safety, efficiency, and profitability.

