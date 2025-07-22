Amprius ships high-performance SiCore cells to multiple drone customers from U.S. pilot line.

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced it has delivered SiCore® battery cells to multiple advanced drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) customers from its Fremont, California pilot line. These cells include 450 Wh/kg high-energy cells to Airbus subsidiary AALTO and balanced energy-and-power cells to drone manufacturers supporting tactical and commercial missions.

Amprius customer qualification often begins with prototype SiCore cells built at the Company’s Fremont facility, accelerating the transition from development to deployment for advanced applications. Recent examples include deliveries to AALTO and other UAV leaders for high-altitude and tactical drone missions. The newly shipped 450 Wh/kg SiCore cells are engineered to support even longer-duration flights, where energy density and weight are mission-critical.

“Amprius’ SiCore cells represent a major advancement in energy performance, supporting the ultra-lightweight, long-endurance requirements of our high-altitude operations,” said Pierre-Antoine Aubourg, chief technology officer at AALTO. “Their silicon anode technology has already enabled Zephyr to operate in the stratosphere overnight for months at a time, an unprecedented milestone in persistent flight. We look forward to working with Amprius as we qualify their next-generation cells to power the future of Stratospace innovation.”

“We are expanding our pilot production in Fremont to meet a strong increase from leading drone manufacturers,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “Shipping our industry-leading SiCore cells to AALTO and other leading drone OEMs marks another key milestone in our commercial scale-up. From high-energy HAPS cells to balanced-performance drone batteries, we’re now delivering solutions that meet a wide range of advanced mission needs.”

Amprius’ Fremont headquarters serves as the Company’s center for R&D, prototyping, and pilot-scale production, where the SiCore platform was developed, validated, and transitioned into commercial deployment. This same team led the development of the SiCore 370 Wh/kg High Power cell, designed to deliver exceptional energy and power performance in a compact, mission-ready format.

While Fremont enables rapid development and early-stage production, Amprius is scaling its global supply chain to meet growing commercial demand. The Company has secured more than 1.8 GWh of manufacturing capacity through international contract partnerships, including a strategic agreement in South Korea, to support broader adoption across aerospace, defense, and electric mobility markets.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The Company’s commercially available SiCore® and SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500 Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 1.8 GWh of contract manufacturing capacity. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the Company’s LinkedIn page.

