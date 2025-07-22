Blue Streak selects Render Networks to drive innovation throughout construction operations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Render Networks, a leader in intelligent network construction management, today announced its continued growth with the addition of Blue Streak Telecommunications, LLC. Blue Streak, a utility construction firm known for its quality, safety, and execution, has adopted Render Networks’ platform to modernize operations and scale fiber deployment with greater predictability and control.

For Blue Streak, this partnership is a strategic move to strengthen operational excellence. Transitioning from manual workflows to Render Networks’ connected platform enables the company to accelerate decision-making, improve forecasting accuracy, optimize labor and materials, and gain real-time visibility across every project.

“Render Networks is more than just construction management. It’s the unified platform where everything comes together,” said Ludovico Spano, Regional Vice President at Blue Streak. “We can see real-time status updates on locates, permits, and task progress. Forecasting, invoicing, and quality assurance processes are streamlined, and when client needs shift or field conditions change, we can adapt without disruption.”

Render Networks’ AI-powered platform uniquely combines advanced automation with field-first execution, transforming design data into fully scoped, ready-to-work plans with built-in intelligence that adapts to supply chain constraints and crew availability. For Blue Streak, this results in shorter invoicing cycles, more accurate forecasting of materials and labor, and greater visibility across internal teams and subcontractors.

“Blue Streak is a forward-thinking builder that is redefining what scalable execution looks like in this industry,” said Stephen Rose, CEO of Render Networks. “They’ve embraced a connected, data-driven approach that reduces friction, increases visibility, and empowers every team to deliver with confidence, while also supporting workforce empowerment and long-term business growth.”

With Render Networks, Blue Streak is building a more agile, efficient, and future-ready construction model, one that scales seamlessly and enhances both operations and client outcomes. As the pace and complexity of fiber builds increase, this collaboration sets a new standard for automated, insight-driven network deployment.

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build and connect communities faster, Render Networks has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators and construction teams. By automating manual tasks and optimizing the productivity of every resource, Render Networks’ digital construction management platform eliminates process inefficiency, achieving real-time progress transparency and building networks >15% faster. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Blue Streak

Blue Streak’s goal is to deliver extraordinary execution to an evolving utility construction market utilizing an experienced, innovative workforce combined with leading edge tools and solutions to ensure that customers’ expectations are exceeded. https://www.bluestreakllc.com