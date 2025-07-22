Columbus Crew Renews Subscription of Evolv Express at Lower.com Field

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced that it has renewed its Evolv Express® subscription agreement with Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew, one of the company’s first professional sports customers. The agreement, originally made in early 2021, provides ten Express systems and covers all entrances to Lower.com Field, the Crew’s home venue. Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to detect concealed threats and identify the person and location of the potential threat — while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points.

Express was originally specified in the architectural design for Lower.com Field, a soccer-specific stadium with a capacity of 20,139, when it opened in 2021. The venue, which is located in downtown Columbus, Ohio, hosts all Crew home games, international men’s and women’s soccer matches, and a diverse calendar of other events. In total, more than 2.1 million guests have been screened by Evolv systems upon entry.

“Since Day One at Lower.com Field, we have relied on Evolv to deliver entry screening that is secure, efficient, and convenient for our guests,” said Brandon Covert, Vice President of Information Technology for Haslam Sports Group, the parent company that owns the Columbus Crew and the Cleveland Browns. “For more than 125 major events, including the MLS Cup Final in 2023 and the MLS All-Star game last year, the Evolv systems have consistently delivered. We’re pleased to continue our relationship with the company for years to come.”

“We’re thrilled to renew our deployment with the Crew,” noted John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “Lower.com Field was Evolv’s first soccer-specific stadium customer and second overall in professional soccer. We’ve grown substantially in soccer and sports in general since then, but it’s gratifying to get validation from an early customer that we’re keeping our promises and enhancing their critical operations.”

In the first quarter of 2025, about half of Evolv’s business came from existing customers—organizations that have already deployed Evolv solutions and have chosen to deepen their investment. Including the Crew, 12 professional soccer teams in the United States use Evolv systems for guest entry screening. Worldwide, Evolv counts nearly 100 customers on its sports and entertainment roster.

