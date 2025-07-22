-

Rithm Capital Secures Strategic Financing Partnership to Fund Acquisition of Residential Transitional Loans

Highlights Continued Growth of Rithm’s Diversified Asset Management Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM, “Rithm” or the “Company”), a global, multi-dimensional asset manager, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with a large institutional investor, marking the latest milestone in Rithm’s ongoing strategy to cultivate long-term, value driven collaborations. As part of the agreement, the partnership will fund the near-term acquisition of up to $500 million of residential transitional loans, with the potential to acquire up to $1.5 billion.

This partnership underscores Rithm’s growing asset management platform, which offers a broad suite of products and leverages origination, underwriting, and servicing expertise through Rithm’s family of operating companies. These capabilities, combined with Rithm’s experience navigating market and economic cycles and its robust capital base, enable the Company to deliver customized investment solutions that provide investors with flexibility around the pace of growth, investment tenure, and overall portfolio size.

The parties will form a dedicated investment partnership to fund the acquisition of the loans and will be managed by Rithm Capital Advisors LLC. The loans will be serviced by Rithm’s subsidiary Genesis Capital LLC, a leading residential transitional lender that provides innovative debt solutions to professional real estate investors.

“I’m pleased to share this important step in the continued growth of our funds business, reinforcing our commitment to expanding Rithm’s asset management capabilities. This is another example of the breadth and depth of our platform, which enables us to create bespoke investment solutions that fit the individual needs of our investors,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rithm Capital. “We are grateful for the continued confidence and support of our partners and look forward to capitalizing on the compelling opportunities that exist in the growing residential transitional loan sector.”

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a global, multi-dimensional asset manager with significant experience managing credit and real estate assets. The firm combines deep institutional expertise with an entrepreneurial culture that drives innovation and disciplined growth across multiple market segments. Rithm’s integrated investment platform spans residential and commercial lending, mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and structured credit. Through subsidiaries such as Newrez, Genesis Capital, and Sculptor Capital Management, Rithm has established a unique owner-operator model, capable of sourcing, financing, and actively managing debt and equity investments, to drive value for shareholders and fund investors.

Contacts

Media
Jonathan Gasthalter/Sam Cohen
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
rithm@gasthalter.com

Industry:

Rithm Capital Corp.

NYSE:RITM
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media
Jonathan Gasthalter/Sam Cohen
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
rithm@gasthalter.com

More News From Rithm Capital Corp.

Rithm Capital Closes $504 Million Non-QM Loan Securitization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”), a global, multi-dimensional asset manager with deep experience investing in real estate and credit, today announced the close of NRMLT 2025-NQM3, a $504 million securitization backed by a pool of non-qualified residential mortgage (“Non-QM”) loans. The loans are serviced by Rithm’s subsidiary, Newrez LLC, one of the largest mortgage servicers in the US. NRMLT 2025-NQM3 is collateralized by a pool of 1...

Nate Trunfio Joins Genesis Capital as Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesis Capital LLC ("Genesis" or the “Company”), a Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM) company and a leading business purpose lender that provides innovative financing solutions to residential real estate developers, today announced that Nate Trunfio has joined the Company as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Mr. Trunfio will work closely with Genesis’ senior leadership to identify, structure, and execute strategic initiatives aligned with the Company’s mission to empo...

Rithm Capital Announces Close of Largest Ever Mortgage Servicing Rights Debt Issuance, NZES 2025-FHT1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM, “Rithm Capital,” “Rithm” or the “Company”) today announced it has successfully closed NZES 2025-FHT1, an $878 million mortgage servicing rights (MSR) backed securitized note. The single-tranche transaction is the largest MSR debt issuance ever, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of MSR-backed financing structures. The market’s second-ever non-recourse MSR securitization, NZES 2025-FHT1 provides fixed financing over the te...
Back to Newsroom