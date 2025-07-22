Rithm Capital Secures Strategic Financing Partnership to Fund Acquisition of Residential Transitional Loans

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM, “Rithm” or the “Company”), a global, multi-dimensional asset manager, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with a large institutional investor, marking the latest milestone in Rithm’s ongoing strategy to cultivate long-term, value driven collaborations. As part of the agreement, the partnership will fund the near-term acquisition of up to $500 million of residential transitional loans, with the potential to acquire up to $1.5 billion.

This partnership underscores Rithm’s growing asset management platform, which offers a broad suite of products and leverages origination, underwriting, and servicing expertise through Rithm’s family of operating companies. These capabilities, combined with Rithm’s experience navigating market and economic cycles and its robust capital base, enable the Company to deliver customized investment solutions that provide investors with flexibility around the pace of growth, investment tenure, and overall portfolio size.

The parties will form a dedicated investment partnership to fund the acquisition of the loans and will be managed by Rithm Capital Advisors LLC. The loans will be serviced by Rithm’s subsidiary Genesis Capital LLC, a leading residential transitional lender that provides innovative debt solutions to professional real estate investors.

“I’m pleased to share this important step in the continued growth of our funds business, reinforcing our commitment to expanding Rithm’s asset management capabilities. This is another example of the breadth and depth of our platform, which enables us to create bespoke investment solutions that fit the individual needs of our investors,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rithm Capital. “We are grateful for the continued confidence and support of our partners and look forward to capitalizing on the compelling opportunities that exist in the growing residential transitional loan sector.”

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a global, multi-dimensional asset manager with significant experience managing credit and real estate assets. The firm combines deep institutional expertise with an entrepreneurial culture that drives innovation and disciplined growth across multiple market segments. Rithm’s integrated investment platform spans residential and commercial lending, mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and structured credit. Through subsidiaries such as Newrez, Genesis Capital, and Sculptor Capital Management, Rithm has established a unique owner-operator model, capable of sourcing, financing, and actively managing debt and equity investments, to drive value for shareholders and fund investors.