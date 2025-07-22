Bleakley Financial Group Rebrands as OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners, Ushering in Bold New Chapter

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bleakley Financial Group (“Bleakley”), a dynamic wealth advisory and financial planning firm, today announced its official rebrand to OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners (“OnePoint BFG”). The new name reflects a bold new chapter for the firm – one grounded in unity, clarity and long-term growth.

Rooted in a decades-long reputation for advisor empowerment and exceptional client service, OnePoint BFG is designed to signal a clear purpose: to build lifelong relationships that fundamentally improve our clients’ lives. The rebrand arrives amid a period of accelerated national growth and continued investment in the firm’s people, platform and planning capabilities.

“When we founded Bleakley, our mission was to empower advisors and support clients with the highest level of care and expertise,” said Andy Schwartz, chief executive officer of OnePoint BFG. “That mission hasn’t changed — it’s evolved into something greater. Rebranding as OnePoint BFG represents everything we’ve built and everything we’re becoming. It reflects our unified team, our deep relationships and our commitment to being the single most trusted relationship — supporting our clients, advisors and team members. Our new name and brand identity are designed to inspire — to represent not just where we are today, but where we’re going.”

OnePoint BFG’s advisor community — which spans multiple generations — has expressed strong support for the new brand identity. Jon Betlow, a senior advisor and partner, remarked: “I’ve been with this firm for more than 30 years, and I can say with confidence that OnePoint BFG captures the spirit and direction of where we’re headed. It’s a name that speaks to trust, purpose and the strength of our community.”

David Roberts, another partner at OnePoint BFG, added: “I’m excited to continue building my career with a firm that represents who we are — modern, collaborative and focused on meeting clients where they are. OnePoint BFG is a brand I’m proud to represent, and I look forward to growing with it in the years ahead.”

The rebrand was developed in partnership with Rise Growth Partners (“Rise”), which made a non-controlling minority investment in the firm in 2024. With decades of experience scaling elite Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Rise worked closely with the OnePoint BFG leadership team to shape a brand aligned with its long-term vision, values and market position.

“Our goal at Rise is to partner with firms that are building enduring, meaningful ‘lighthouse’ brands. Brands serving as a beacon to attract clients, advisors and team members to the firm,” said Joe Duran, managing partner at Rise. “The OnePoint BFG team understands that the future of wealth management belongs to those who lead with purpose. This rebrand is a powerful reflection of their leadership, culture and ambition — and we’re proud to be part of their journey.”

While the name and brand identity are new, OnePoint BFG’s leadership, advisor ownership model and commitment to clients remain unchanged. Today, the firm advises on more than $12 billion in client assets and is home to a team of more than 180 professionals, including 11 award-winning advisors. OnePoint BFG continues to invest in technology, talent and infrastructure to ensure advisors have the tools they need to support client success.

To learn more about the firm’s new brand and explore its full suite of services, visit the new OnePoint BFG website at onepointbfg.com.

