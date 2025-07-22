-

COSMOS Pharmaceutical Selects RELEX Solutions to Optimize Supply Chain Operations and Support Growth

One of Japan's largest drugstore chains to implement AI-driven forecasting and replenishment across all stores and logistics centers

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, one of Japan’s largest drugstore chains, has chosen RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to optimize its supply chain operations with advanced AI-driven forecasting and replenishment capabilities. RELEX will help COSMOS improve product availability while reducing inventory, and build a scalable platform to support continued growth.

COSMOS operates across Japan with its distinctive "Everyday Low Price" strategy, offering daily necessities, medicines, and food items through its mega drugstore format. The company manages a wide assortment across its retail network and logistics centers, requiring accurate demand forecasting and replenishment planning to maintain product availability while keeping optimal inventory levels.

While they already maintain high availability and high inventory turns, RELEX will help COSMOS reach even greater operational excellence and build a scalable and solid foundation for future growth as the company continues its nationwide expansion. The first wave of the implementation will begin at selected stores before rolling out across the entire network.

“We are truly honored to welcome COSMOS Pharmaceutical as our first customer in Japan, as they optimize their supply chain operations,” said Yuki Fukuzawa, Country Manager, Japan, RELEX Solutions. “We look forward to demonstrating the value of our solutions in one of the most sophisticated retail environments in the world.”

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified supply chain planning platform for retailers and manufacturers, enabled by proven AI technology. We help companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Brands like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, and Systemair trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

Contacts

For more information, please contact:
Jolene Peixoto
Vice President of Communications
RELEX Solutions
Jolene.Peixoto@relexsolutions.com

Amelia Goodbody
Communications Manager
RELEX Solutions
Amelia.goodbody@relexsolutions.com

