Horizon3.ai and Pax8 Expand Access to Offensive Security, Ushering in a New Era of Partner-Delivered Adversarial Testing

Horizon3.ai, the leader in offensive security, today announced the availability of its flagship NodeZero® Offensive Security Platform on the Pax8 Marketplace, the leading cloud commerce marketplace for managed service providers. This relationship marks a major step in democratizing adversarial testing—bringing scalable, attacker-perspective security to thousands of MSPs and the SMBs they protect.

“This collaboration is a major milestone in our mission to make enterprise-grade security accessible to all,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-founder of Horizon3.ai. “We’re scaling rapidly, driven by explosive adoption across the mid-market and federal sectors, and by the trust of national security programs leveraging our FedRAMP High-authorized NodeZero Federal™ platform. Pax8 gives us the reach to empower thousands of partners to shift from alert fatigue to validated risk reduction, with proof behind every action.”

Turning Offensive Security into a Repeatable Service

NodeZero is purpose-built for safely emulating real adversary behavior across internal, external, cloud, and Active Directory. It identifies exploitable attack paths, chains misconfigurations and credentials to critical impact, and delivers proof every step of the way.

Now available through Pax8, partners can:

Launch autonomous pentests in minutes, validating exposures and proving fixes

Deliver CISA KEV-focused risk assessments and compliance-aligned testing

Implement processes for continuous security controls validation

With multi-tenant support, MSP-friendly licensing, and white-labeled reporting, NodeZero makes offensive security operational for the channel.

“NodeZero acts as a force multiplier for lean security teams—empowering Pax8 partners to deliver enterprise-grade offensive security to SMB clients without complexity or overhead,” said Marc Inderhees, VP of Channels & Alliances at Horizon3.ai. “With proof behind every finding, partners can shift from theoretical risk reporting to validated, outcome-driven security services.”

“NodeZero gives our partners a scalable, repeatable way to prove security outcomes,” said Ryan Burton, VP of Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8. “With NodeZero in the Pax8 Marketplace, Horizon3.ai’s world-class security validation is an easy way for our partners to show the value of their security stack.”

Availability

The NodeZero® Offensive Security Platform is now available in the Pax8 Marketplace across North America and Europe. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.horizon3.ai or explore the listing at www.pax8.com.

About Horizon3.ai

The NodeZero® Offensive Security Platform by Horizon3.ai drives continuous exposure management across production infrastructure. With NodeZero, customers overcome barriers of limited security talent and infrequent, expensive penetration testing. They stay ahead of a rapidly-evolving threat landscape with autonomous pentesting, emerging threat intelligence, threat detection, and unified data and reporting. Founded in 2019 by former industry leaders and U.S. National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai solves diverse use cases across all industries.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology Marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors and small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

