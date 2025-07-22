Leixir Dental Laboratory Group Announces Strategic Partnership with North American Dental Group

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leixir Dental Laboratory Group (Leixir), a global leader in digital dental solutions and laboratory services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with North American Dental Group (NADG), one of the nation’s fastest-growing dental support organizations. Leixir will serve as a key laboratory service provider for more than 200 affiliated practices and 400 plus providers.

“Leixir’s strong track record of delivering high-quality restorations, dependable turnaround times, and responsive service directly supports our commitment to an exceptional patient and doctor experience,” said Paul Reda, CEO of North American Dental Group. “By partnering with a lab that understands the needs of modern dentistry, we’re equipping our doctors with the tools they need to provide outstanding care — efficiently, reliably, and consistently.”

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the delivery of patient care through optimized digital workflows, comprehensive laboratory support, and continued clinical education for NADG-affiliated practices across the United States. We are committed to growing this partnership together.”

Leixir will provide NADG clinicians access to its high-touch service models, digital design and printing capabilities, and support from a team of industry-trained lab specialists. This collaboration will also introduce customized DSO-level clinical education opportunities, strategic initiatives, and training to enable NADG's clinical teams to stay at the forefront of dental advancements and improve patient outcomes.

"At Leixir, our purpose is to support dentists and their clinical teams in delivering exceptional dental care. We recognize North American Dental Group’s unwavering commitment to its doctors and patients, and we are proud to align with that vision. As Leixir partners with NADG, we remain focused on providing best-in-class laboratory solutions, seamless service, and consistent quality. We’re excited about this partnership and the opportunity to help elevate care across all NADG practices," shared John Krier, CEO of Leixir Dental Laboratory Group.

For more information on Leixir’s labs, dental solutions and educational opportunities, please visit www.leixir.com.

For more information on North American Dental Group, please visit www.nadentalgroup.com.

About Leixir Dental Laboratory Group

Leixir exists to serve dentists, dental practices, and patients. Leixir’s expert team of dental technicians, digital leaders, educators, and service representatives is committed to partnership and precision with every case. Through its global network of laboratories, Leixir offers a complete range of high-quality and high-value dental products, including crowns, bridges, implants, surgical guides, and dentures. Through its strategic U.S. laboratory locations (Knight, Thompson Suburban, Precision Craft, York, Leixir New York, Comprehensive Aesthetic Center, Blue Box, 4G Dental Lab, NXT LVL, Showcase), Leixir offers custom solutions and localized support. For more information, please visit www.leixir.com.

About North American Dental Group

Established in 2008, North American Dental Group (NADG) is a dental services organization that supports more than two hundred affiliated practices across fifteen states in their mission to provide best-of-class dental care to every patient at every visit. NADG is a doctor-led organization with a culture of dentistry driven by a patient-centric approach. The affiliated dentists, who comprise the Professional Dental Alliance group, advance patient care through technology, data, compassion and thoughtful patient education. For more information, please visit www.nadentalgroup.com.