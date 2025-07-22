Affirm and New Look Vision Group partner to offer flexible payment options across leading eyewear retailers in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and New Look Vision Group, a leading North American optical retailer with over 475 stores in the US and Canada, today announced a new partnership in Canada, bringing Affirm’s honest, transparent pay-over-time options to customers shopping at New Look Eyewear, Greiche & Scaff, Vogue Optical, IRIS, and more.

Whether shopping for prescription glasses, sunglasses, or contact lenses, approved Canadian shoppers can select Affirm at checkout to split their purchases into biweekly or monthly payments. If approved, they can choose the customized payment plan that best suits their needs and never pay any late or hidden fees.

“We’re proud to partner with Affirm in Canada, advancing our vision of making high-quality vision care more accessible and affordable to consumers across the country,” said Antoine Amiel, President & CEO of New Look Vision Group. “Eyewear is often a necessary investment, and offering a flexible way to pay helps remove a meaningful barrier for many consumers. Integrating with Affirm helps us offer shoppers greater confidence and clarity over how they pay, without compromising on quality or experience.”

“Eyewear and prescriptions are tailored to meet individual needs, and the way people pay should be no different,” said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm. “By teaming up with New Look Vision Group, we’re thrilled to offer personalized payment options without any late fees or hidden charges. Consumers should not have to worry about gotchas or fine print when shopping for vision care, and with Affirm they don’t have to.”

With this launch, New Look Vision Group joins nearly 360,0001 merchants offering Affirm at checkout, including partnerships with leading Canadian retailers Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Brown’s Shoes, CheapOair, and more.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About New Look Vision

New Look Vision Group is a leading optical retailer operating at the intersection of healthcare and retail. Headquartered in Montreal, New Look Vision Group is dedicated to delivering perfect vision and supporting eye health across Canada and the United States. New Look Vision Group has a network of 476 locations operating mainly under the Iris, New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical and Greiche & Scaff banners and operates a lens manufacturing facility using state-of-the-art technologies located in Canada. For additional information please visit www.newlookvision.ca.

Rates from 0-31.99% APR (subject to provincial regulations). Payment options through Affirm Canada Holdings Ltd. (“Affirm”) are subject to an eligibility check and depend on purchase amount, vary by merchant, and may not be available in all provinces/territories. A down payment (or a payment due today) may be required.

AFRM-PA

1 As of March 31, 2025