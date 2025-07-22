Triad Bank Taps Vine to Deliver Faster, Relationship-Driven Commercial Lending

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vine Financial, a commercial lending accelerator for banks and credit unions, announced that Triad Bank is using its commercial lending technology to streamline workflows and better serve local businesses.

Triad Bank has always prioritized personal relationships and fast, creative service. By implementing Vine, the bank is significantly reducing the time and effort required to move commercial loans from application to decision. Vine’s platform brings together AI-powered document reading and generation, financial analysis and smart workflows, allowing Triad’s team to respond faster, stay focused on client needs and scale its commercial lending operations without sacrificing personal service.

“Vine offers a highly customizable loan analysis platform, allowing us the ability to tailor data inputs, risk metrics and report outputs to fit our specific underwriting framework and portfolio review strategy,” said Melissa Patocka, Senior Vice President, Triad Bank, Tulsa. “As a community bank with a credit policy different from a larger institution, Vine was able to adapt to our workflow, making it easy to align the platform with our specific underwriting and analysis needs.”

Vine’s platform is designed to accelerate commercial lending by reducing time-consuming, manual work. It reads borrower documents, spreads financials, generates credit memos and aligns output with the bank’s credit policy, all within one unified system. Before adopting Vine, Triad’s commercial lending process could take several days. Now, Vine automates the heavy lifting, providing a more streamlined, auditable and borrower-friendly experience.

“Triad Bank is everything a modern community bank should be, relationship-driven, responsive and focused on delivering real value to customers,” said David Eads, CEO and co-founder at Vine. “We’re proud to be their partner and excited to help their team grow their impact even further.”

About Vine Financial

Vine is a faster, more accurate, and more auditable Commercial Lending Accelerator for banks and credit unions. From document reading to spreading to document generation, Vine empowers lenders with the tools they need, all in one platform. With Vine, financial institutions can deliver faster decisions, provide more value, and build stronger relationships. For more information, visit vinefin.com.