The TekStart Group Enters into Distribution Agreement with Techno Mathematical to Promote Advanced Hardware and Software CODEC Solutions

TORONTO & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekStart®, a leading developer of semiconductor and semiconductor intellectual property (“SIP”) solutions, and Techno Mathematical Co. Ltd. (“TMATH”), a leading developer of enhanced video processing solutions, have partnered to bring the power of innovation to the market through a joint relationship. The relationship will involve the sale, support and representation of TMATH hardware and software CODEC solutions and its associated System-on-Chip (SoC) platforms to serve the rapidly growing embedded system applications market through TekStart’s semiconductor solutions division, ChipStart®.

“We are extremely pleased to be in a position to take advantage of TMATH’s intimate knowledge of the embedded markets and to be able to offer their extensive portfolio of advanced CODEC solutions,” said Howard Pakosh, CEO and Founder, TekStart. “By officially recognizing this partnership, we are continuing to grow our capabilities and services giving our customers the tools necessary to develop next-generation technologies.”

“Techno Mathematical is pleased to team with TekStart. Their portfolio is complementary to TMATH, so we expect that our customers can gain significant synergies from this cooperation,” comments Techno Mathematical, President and CEO, Masafumi Tanaka.

TekStart will promote TMATH’s CODEC and advanced algorithmic solutions to system houses and semiconductor communities in North America with the specific focus on chips used in the areas of video and image processing, AI and Machine Learning, electronic toll collection, optical systems and intelligent IoT sensor systems.

About The TekStart® Group

TekStart® was originally founded in 1998, as a management consulting firm focusing on developers of semiconductor technology, intellectual property (IP), engineering design automation (EDA) tools, products and services. In 2013, it re-focused its strategy, to address the growing needs from its hardware and embedded-related customers, offering Fractional-C services to startups in the areas of product marketing, sales, research and development and investment consulting.

ChipStart®, a TekStart business unit, provides custom ASIC design and outsourced operations for semiconductor, consumer electronics, and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk, and accelerate time-to-market. The company has extensive experience in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal, and highly algorithmic applications – from design, tape-out to delivery of finished goods. ChipStart partners with several highly-secure manufacturing and provisioning companies, giving its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and operations across Europe and North America.

In light of climate change, TekStart desires to address the basic human right to access clean air and clean water by means of a new business unit called AirStartTM. AirStart’s mission is to make air quality monitoring and measurement simple and pervasive. The AirStart family of air quality monitors and vape/smoke detectors use a patented microchip and AI/ML techniques to identify pollution sources such as vape, smoke, cooking, construction dust, wildfire smoke, and more. The SenseStart air quality monitoring platform will monitor and alert users to poor air quality and pollution events. Our partner, Piera Systems, has over 200 customers across various market segments like schools, hospitals, hotels, property managers, and manufacturers of air quality monitors, air purifiers and other HVAC equipment. AirStart products are 100% Canadian, designed and manufactured in the greater Toronto area (GTA).

The TekStart Group remains privately owned. For more information about The TekStart Group, please visit https://www.tekstart.com/

About Techno Mathematical

Techno Mathematical Co. Ltd. (TYO:3787) develops software and hardware IPs in Japan for the semiconductor industry. It develops and licenses image, audio, and voice related software IPs for various types of digital equipment; hardware IPs used for design data for silicon chips.

The company also develops video devices, FPGA design kits, and codec chips. It primarily serves digital camera, electronic device, entertainment, service, media, security, medical, construction, telecommunication, machine, automobile, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and transportation industries.

The distinguishing feature of the company's product lies in its ability to deliver low latency, low power consumption, and high quality, enabled by a proprietary algorithm—DMNA (Digital Media New Algorithm)—developed using advanced mathematical principles by the company’s founder and CEO, Dr. Tanaka, who holds a Ph.D. in engineering.

Techno Mathematical Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information about TMATH, please visit https://www.tmath.co.jp/en/.