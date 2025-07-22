Data & Digital: TotalEnergies and Emerson Sign a Strategic Collaboration to Boost the Value of Industrial Data

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Emerson’s Aspen Technology business have announced a strategic collaboration to deploy advanced digital technologies for the continuous, real-time collection of data from TotalEnergies’ industrial sites. The objective is to harness the value of that data to enhance decision-making, specifically through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and optimize operational efficiency, energy use and environmental performance at TotalEnergies sites worldwide, thereby continuing to supply more reliable and sustainable energy.

Leveraging data in real time…

Under the terms of the deal, TotalEnergies will roll out Emerson’s AspenTech Inmation™ across its industrial sites worldwide. This industrial data fabric will continuously collect and centralize millions of real-time data points from TotalEnergies’ facilities, providing secure and unified access to data across the organization.

The digital infrastructure, which also includes Emerson’s advanced process control solutions, will subsequently allow TotalEnergies to deploy AI use cases.

...to improve industrial performance

This rollout is planned over a two-year period and will ultimately enable TotalEnergies to extract more value from its data by:

Accelerating the detection of anomalies and performance degradation;

Optimizing energy consumption;

Enhancing operational safety;

Speeding up the integration of AI into industrial processes.

“At TotalEnergies, digital technology is a key enabler of our transformation toward a more sustainable and efficient energy future. Our collaboration with Emerson demonstrates how advanced technologies such as Inmation help us optimize operations, reduce emissions, and generate long-term value. This collaboration is a sign of our intention to turn data and digital tech into the hallmarks of our facilities’ industrial excellence,” said Namita Shah, President of OneTech at TotalEnergies.

“Emerson’s Aspen Technology business has worked with TotalEnergies for almost 30 years, and we’re excited to continue our collaboration by supporting their operational and sustainability objectives with our digital technologies. The powerful combination of AI and our industrial data fabric solution will serve to accelerate TotalEnergies’ mission,” said Vincent Servello, President of Emerson’s Aspen Technology business.

