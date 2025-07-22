Adastra Acquired by Global Investment Firm Carlyle

PRAGUE & TORONTO & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adastra Group SE (“Adastra”), a leading global IT consultancy and services provider specializing in AI, data and cloud transformations today announced that Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the Group. Completion of the acquisition is subject to standard regulatory approvals in several jurisdictions.

Founded in 2000 with headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic and Toronto, Canada, Adastra supports its customers throughout their AI, data, and cloud journey by defining data and AI-driven strategies and implementing transformative solutions to drive measurable business outcomes. It brings deep expertise in the financial services, automotive, manufacturing, TMT (technology, media and telecom), healthcare, retail and professional services sectors. The company has more than 2,000 employees across North America, Europe and Asia.

In partnership with Adastra’s founders, Carlyle will support the business in growing its leading data, cloud and AI offerings, supporting existing and new customers, as well as expanding its international presence via organic investments and targeted M&A.

Equity for the investment will be provided jointly by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners V ("CETP"), a fund focused on investments in technology companies across Europe, and Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II (“CAPG”), a fund focused on investments in high-growth companies across a range of sectors in Asia. Carlyle will leverage its longstanding track record of investing in and scaling up leading IT services companies globally.

Rob Turner, CEO at Adastra, and Pavel Kysela, COO at Adastra, said: “This is an exciting and transformative step for Adastra. With Carlyle’s deep experience and global network, we believe we can unlock a new phase of growth for the business and capitalize on the substantial opportunity in the global market for AI, data, and cloud services. We would like to thank the team for all the hard work that has made Adastra the business it is today, and we look forward to this partnership with the Carlyle team.”

Vladimir Lasocki, Co-Head of the CETP investment advisory team, and Greg Zeluck, Co-Head of the CAPG investment advisory team, said: “We are pleased to partner with Adastra’s founders to back Rob, Pavel and their team, who together have built the company into a specialized, global data, cloud and AI services leader with a proven value proposition. In our view, there is a significant opportunity to expand Adastra’s presence in the large, fast-growing and attractive global market for data, analytics, cloud, and AI transformations. With Carlyle's resources, global footprint, and deep experience in this space, we believe Adastra is well-positioned to further accelerate its growth trajectory through a combination of organic initiatives and M&A.”

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $453 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence—responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world’s most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey—building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable, lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,000 professionals across several market facing and global delivery centres.

J.P. Morgan served as financial advisor to Adastra on the transaction.