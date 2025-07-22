Pearl and MiPACS by Apryse Announce Global Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Radiologic Analysis to MiPACS Dental Imaging Software

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Apryse, the company behind MiPACS, one of the leading dental imaging software platforms used by educational institutions, FQHCs, government agencies, and private practices, today announced a global partnership to natively integrate Pearl’s AI-powered solutions into the MiPACS imaging platform. The collaboration enables seamless access to Pearl’s cutting-edge AI technology directly within MiPACS’ widely used imaging system, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and streamlining clinical workflows.

MiPACS is trusted by dental schools, public health clinics, government programs, and community health centers worldwide to deliver reliable, flexible, and scalable imaging software. Through this integration, dental institutions and public health organizations can now access Pearl’s Second Opinion® AI directly within MiPACS, helping providers more efficiently detect disease and better serve patients.

For dental schools, MiPACS and Pearl will help serve as an AI-assisted clinical training tool for students and faculty, enhancing diagnostic education and ensuring that future dentists are trained with the most advanced dental technology available.

“For academic institutions training the next generation of dentists, this partnership brings a valuable layer of clinical support that elevates education and clinical confidence,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “At the same time, by delivering seamless access to our AI technology across FQHCs and government programs, we’re helping overburdened providers work more efficiently, catch more disease earlier, and ultimately serve more patients.”

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and public health organizations often face the dual challenges of high patient volumes, limited staffing, and lower reimbursement rates. By integrating Pearl’s AI-powered detection capabilities directly into MiPACS, these facilities can increase diagnostic precision, streamline clinical workflows, and improve care delivery for underserved populations.

“MiPACS has always been focused on empowering dental professionals with flexible and scalable imaging solutions tailored to the unique needs of our customers,” said C.J. Hedinger, Head of Strategic Partnerships at MiPACS by Apryse. “By partnering with Pearl, we’re able to give our users access to best-in-class AI technology that not only enhances diagnostic quality but also helps providers better manage time and resources while delivering excellent care to the communities they serve.”

With this global partnership, Pearl and MiPACS are advancing their shared mission to bring AI-powered dentistry to more providers, educators, and patients around the world.

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo

About Apryse

Apryse, previously known as PDFTron, is a global leader in document processing technology that makes work better and life simpler. Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses the tools to reach their document goals faster and more easily. Apryse technology works with all major platforms and a wide variety of unique file types. For more information, visit Apryse.com.