Cabbacis Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cabbacis (OTCQB: CABI), a U.S. federally-licensed tobacco-product manufacturer focused on harm-reduction products being developed under the iBlend™ brand name (the “Company”), today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

The Company’s management will work closely with MZ Group to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight how Cabbacis is developing harm-reduction products with its iBlend™ cigarettes and vaporizer pods for the world’s accelerating one-trillion-dollar tobacco and nicotine market consisting of one billion smokers. A recent example are the results of the Company’s successful, pilot clinical trial, which were reported last week; the trial measured the perceptions and effects on smokers of using four types of reduced-nicotine tobacco cigarettes made by Cabbacis.

With a robust worldwide patent portfolio comprising 35 issued product patents including 7 in the United States, an experienced management team, and an established production facility, Cabbacis is poised to leverage and scale a first-to-market advantage for iBlend™ products combining reduced-nicotine tobacco and hemp ahead of the potential implementation of the proposed rule of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for a nicotine cap on all cigarettes sold in the United States.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. Lucas A. Zimmerman, Managing Director at MZ North America, and Ian Scargill, Senior Vice President at MZ, will provide guidance to Cabbacis on corporate and financial communications, including roadshow and investment conference coordination in key financial hubs, to enhance visibility of the Company and the iBlend™ brand through financial and social media channels.

Zimmerman commented, “The global tobacco market is expected to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2030 with increasing demand for reduced-risk products, according to Research and Markets. In the United States, if the FDA’s proposed nicotine cap for cigarettes is finalized and implemented, other countries are expected to follow the FDA’s policy, which could drive an overnight shift in the dynamics of the global tobacco market. This would generate a compelling first-to-market advantage for Cabbacis and would force the tobacco industry to seek new alternatives, which will create an exciting market opportunity for the Company’s flagship iBlend products.”

Scargill added, “The iBlend botanical blends predominately contain reduced-nicotine tobacco and include low-THC and no-THC hemp (<0.3% THC), which renders the iBlend brand relevant to consumers and differentiated compared to other tobacco products. Hemp is not intoxicating and is legal nationwide under the 2018 Farm Bill. The nicotine level in iBlend™, an approximate 95% reduction from the average nicotine content found in popular cigarette brands, positions the brand to meet the FDA’s proposed nicotine cap. The Company’s patent portfolio covering cigarettes and vaporizer pods provides a broad intellectual property moat for the Cabbacis products. The Company already has an established production facility in place, including the required licenses, to currently provide significant revenue and can easily be expanded to meet future demand growth.”

Joseph Pandolfino, Chief Executive Officer of Cabbacis, added, "Our breakthrough iBlend product design positions us for success as we move toward commercialization. The FDA’s proposed nicotine cap, if implemented, will create an urgent and significant need for compliant alternatives, as switching to less harmful products will become a necessity for many. We expect to file our first FDA Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) in late 2025, and in parallel to the FDA process for the U.S. market, we plan to start marketing our products internationally. We look forward to working with Lucas, Ian and the entire MZ Group team as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."

For more information on Cabbacis, please visit the Company’s website: www.cabbacis.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to CABI@mzgroup.us or call Lucas Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the U.S. division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Cabbacis

Cabbacis (OTCQB: CABI) is focused on commercializing groundbreaking, patented harm-reduction tobacco products for the world’s one billion smokers. Led by its flagship iBlend™ reduced-nicotine cigarettes and vaporizer pods in development, the Company is well positioned ahead of the proposed FDA rule to cap the nicotine content in all U.S. cigarettes. iBlend™ predominately contains tobacco combined with non-intoxicating hemp to assist in smoking or vaping less, transitioning to less harmful tobacco products, and/or increasing quit attempts. The Company also plans to commercialize reduced-nicotine tobacco cigarettes and little cigars without hemp and vaporizer pods with conventional-nicotine tobacco and hemp.

In a recent clinical trial reported by the Company, Cabbacis cigarettes were highly rated for satisfaction and significantly reduced cravings for usual brand cigarettes. Cabbacis holds a global patent portfolio of 35 issued patents and various pending patent applications – primarily covering tobacco-hemp combinations in cigarettes and vaporizer pods – across key markets including the United States, Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Russia, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Brazil – where approximately two-thirds of the world’s smokers collectively reside.

To learn more, please visit cabbacis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. We identify forward-looking statements in this document by using words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," “consider,” "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," “foresee,” "intend," “likely,” "may," "objective," "potential," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," “should,” "will" and similar words or phrases and their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual outcomes or results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in “Risk Factors” in our Regulation A Offering Circular qualified by the SEC on June 3, 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 1-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC. We undertake no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.