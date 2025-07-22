W3LL Named Inaugural Platinum Sponsor for the HRA Council Continuing Education Program for Health Insurance Brokers and Agents

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The HRA Council today announced that W3LL, an ICHRA integrator and health benefits technology company powered by Softheon, has joined as the inaugural Platinum Sponsor of HRACademy, the Council’s premier Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) and Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement (QSEHRA) continuing education (CE) initiative for licensed health insurance brokers and agents.

"HRA Council thought leaders are at the forefront of ICHRA adoption and ACA marketplace optimization." Share

W3LL’s sponsorship reinforces the HRA Council’s mission to expand knowledge and understanding of Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) through high-quality, accessible education. HRACademy offers structured training courses with Continuing Education (CE) Credits focused on individual coverage HRAs (ICHRAs), qualified small employer HRAs (QSEHRAs), and related innovations that are reshaping how American workers and their families access health coverage.

“Education is the HRA Council’s core mission,” said Robin Paoli, executive director of the HRA Council. “HRA Council members across our ecosystem of brokers, carriers, administrators, advisors, and employers, contributed to this highly sought-after new curriculum and we are grateful to W3LL’s leadership as our inaugural platinum sponsor.”

“At W3LL, we believe that technology is only as powerful as the people who use it,” said Eugene Sayan, CEO of W3LL. “Brokers are essential advisors for employers navigating the rapidly evolving health benefits landscape, and all licensed insurance agents need the up-to-date CE Credits HRA Council members have created. Supporting HRACademy aligns perfectly with our commitment to education, innovation, and access.”

Building on its existing member-driven educational programs, the HRA Council launched HRACademy in 2025 to provide licensed health insurance professionals with ongoing, in-depth training on HRAs and the broader individual market. HRACademy’s growing roster of CE courses is approved in all 50 states for CE credits approved by state Departments of Insurance.

“HRA Council thought leaders are at the forefront of ICHRA adoption and ACA marketplace optimization,” said Robin Paoli. “Our members are building the HRACademy to share their learning and equip agents with the knowledge and tools they need to empower employers and employees to use these new health coverage options effectively.”

For more information on HRACademy and upcoming CE courses, visit www.hracouncil.org/hracademy. For more information on W3LL, visit www.W3LL.com.

About the HRA Council

The HRA Council is the nation’s leading nonprofit coalition dedicated to advancing health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs). Through research, education, and advocacy, the Council supports the expansion of affordable, flexible health coverage for millions of Americans. Learn more at www.hracouncil.org.

About W3LL

W3LL is a partner to brokers, administrators, and benefit technology companies, offering tools that help simplify complex processes. As an ICHRA integrator, W3LL connects brokers and agents directly to health plans through intuitive platforms that simplify enrollment, allow interoperability, and streamline the payments process. Backed by the expertise and success of our parent company, Softheon, W3LL redefines healthcare administration, unlocking new opportunities for growth. Find out more at W3LL.com.