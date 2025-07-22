Momnt and IKO Team Up to Revolutionize Roofer Financing with Exclusive Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momnt, a leading financial technology company, today announced an exciting new collaboration with IKO, a worldwide leader in manufacturing residential and commercial roofing products. This collaboration will provide IKO ROOFPROs with preferred rates to Momnt’s innovative financing platform, helping them meet homeowners where they are financially.

Through this strategic association, IKO ROOFPROs can gain instant access to exclusive rate cards, a wide selection of credit products, and Momnt’s easy-to-use platform. As an added benefit to their membership, the program also offers special promotions with reduced fees.

“We are thrilled to team up with IKO and provide their network of esteemed roofers with advanced financing solutions,” stated Adam Goodman, Vice President of Partnerships at Momnt. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with flexible, accessible financing. By working with the IKO ROOFPRO program, we’re confident we’ll enhance their service offerings and directly boost the financial success of roofing professionals.”

The Momnt platform will offer IKO ROOFPROs a comprehensive suite of benefits, including:

Preferred Large Volume Rates:

Wide Range of Loan Options:

Completely Digital, Quick, and Easy Platform:

Streamlining the financing process for both roofers and homeowners. Seasonal Promotions: Opportunities for exclusive promotions throughout the year, delivering extra value to IKO ROOFPROs and their customers.

“Teaming up with Momnt gives our IKO ROOFPROs a powerful edge in a competitive market,” said Jack Gottesman, Director of Marketing Services and Loyalty Programs at IKO, North America. “This easy-to-use financing platform and exclusive promotions allow our contractors to offer homeowners flexible payment options, making it easier for them to move forward with the right roofing solutions for their needs.”

Together, Momnt and IKO are committed to supporting contractors and helping homeowners access the roofing solutions they need.

About Momnt

Momnt is a state-of-the-art financial services technology platform that revolutionizes how merchants offer financing. Through Momnt’s embedded lending solution, businesses can effortlessly provide customers with simple, fast, and affordable financing options, all delivered through a seamless process. Momnt drives growth for merchants, extends personalized financing to consumers, and generates new revenue sources for financial institution. Visit momnt.com to learn more.

About IKO ROOFPRO

IKO ROOFPRO is IKO’s contractor loyalty reward program, open to residential roofing contractors in the U.S. and Canada. The program provides IKO ROOFPRO members with access to an array of valuable benefits.

www.iko.com/na/roofpro-contractor-rewards

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

IKO Residential www.iko.com/na