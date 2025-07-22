HarmonyCares Selects athenahealth to Help Power Physician-led Integrated Care Model, Facilitate Practice Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for healthcare practices nationwide, today announced that HarmonyCares, a national value-based provider of in-home primary care services for individuals with complex healthcare needs, has implemented athenaOne® to enhance provider and patient experiences and improve its operations.

For more than 30 years, HarmonyCares has delivered industry-leading, compassionate care to people with complex healthcare and social needs in the comfort of their homes. Today, HarmonyCares employs more than 200 clinicians across 14 states through value-based care partnerships with Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare ACO programs. The organization needed an intuitive and scalable solution that could keep pace with growth and meet the unique needs of HarmonyCares’ integrated, physician-led care model. By adopting athenahealth’s cloud-based platform, HarmonyCares’ clinicians will have access to holistic patient information and user-friendly technology to streamline workflows, improve collaboration among care teams, leading to enhanced quality of care and patient outcomes.

“Our providers deliver care in complex and ambiguous settings. Factors like internet/cellular connectivity that are taken for granted in a facility setting are variables out of our care team’s control when they walk into a patient’s home,” said Jonathan D’Souza, Chief Product & Technology Officer of HarmonyCares. “Our goal is to make sure that every interaction between our patients and providers is deeply personal and enriching. It necessitates technology that provides timely, relevant information to our care teams. It needs to be easy to access and use in any setting, from the office to the car to the patient’s home and everywhere in between.

“With the roll out of athenahealth, the administrative burden on our providers is significantly reduced, allowing focus on the patient, especially in the home setting. Beyond onramp time, which makes a big difference in our ability to scale quickly, the benefit extends to our integrated care model by enabling our interdisciplinary care team with capabilities like a comprehensive, longitudinal patient chart that includes clinical data from external encounters, closed loop orders and referrals, collaborative charting and care coordination tools, and better patient engagement via the athenaOne patient portal,” added D’Souza.

The transition to athenaOne – athenahealth’s comprehensive suite of integrated electronic health record (EHR), practice and revenue cycle management (RCM), and patient engagement capabilities with embedded AI technologies – will also provide HarmonyCares with a current, robust RCM system for driving better practice performance. athenaOne features, including real-time eligibility checks, automated claim scrubbing, and its intelligent rules engine, will help HarmonyCares optimize financial operations while eliminating manual administrative work. Comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities enabled through athenahealth’s Data View®, which provides direct access to clinical and financial data, will give HarmonyCares access to valuable data that leads to better clinical and operational decisions.

HarmonyCares’ adoption of athenaOne also better positions the company for continued growth, enabling it to easily adopt new functionality, quickly onboard new providers, and continue to bring its in-home value-based primary care model to more regions across the U.S.

“As the population ages, the demand for in-home healthcare services is set to surge, driving significant growth in the market. This shift presents a unique opportunity for providers to innovate and adapt their services to meet the evolving needs of patients,” said Chris Kondrat, chief customer officer of athenahealth. “By leveraging modern technology and data-driven insights, HarmonyCares can enhance care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and ensure that quality healthcare is accessible right at home. We are thrilled to support this transformation and empower their providers to thrive in this dynamic environment.”

About HarmonyCares

HarmonyCares is a leading national value-based provider of in-home primary care services for people with complex healthcare needs. Headquartered out of Troy, Michigan, HarmonyCares operates home-based primary care practices in 14 states. HarmonyCares employs more than 200+ primary care providers to deliver patient-centered care under an integrated, team-based, physician-driven model. Visit https://harmonycares.com/ to learn more.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com.