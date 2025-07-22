PitchBook Announces LLM Partnerships with Anthropic, Perplexity, Rogo and Hebbia to Expand Access to Private Capital Market Data

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced new partnerships with Anthropic, Perplexity, Rogo and Hebbia – leading large language model (LLM) and AI-powered platforms. These integrations will embed PitchBook’s comprehensive private capital market data directly into AI-driven workflows used by professionals across finance and strategy. These partnerships represent a broader effort by PitchBook to meet users where they work by enhancing accessibility, discoverability, and usability of its private capital market intelligence within trusted AI tools.

Partner-Specific Integrations:

Anthropic: New offering, Claude for Financial Services, delivers a generative AI solution purpose-built for financial professionals and their workflows, featuring integrated PitchBook data

Perplexity: Opens the power of PitchBook data to accurate, trustworthy answers for users

Hebbia: Empowers financial professionals to make better investment decisions and streamline workflows by using AI to retrieve and analyze vast amounts of data from multiple sources, including PitchBook

Rogo: Integrates PitchBook’s data into dynamic financial models and investment research interfaces

"Claude for Financial Services is a transformative approach to financial analysis, unifying the most important data sources and advanced AI capabilities within a single, intelligent platform," said Nicholas Lin, Product Lead for Claude for Financial Services at Anthropic. "PitchBook was a natural partner in this ecosystem, providing trusted private capital market data. By integrating PitchBook's industry-leading private market insights directly into Claude, we're giving financial professionals enhanced depth and reliability for complex workflows, especially during high-stakes market events or deal deadlines."

“Our mission is to provide high-quality answers that people can trust, especially when navigating complex topics,” said Emily Jorgens, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at Perplexity. “We chose to partner with PitchBook because they share in our values of providing trustworthy, accurate information that is helpful to whoever seeks it. Additionally, as a market leader, our customers gain meaningful depth into their financial queries, helping users make more informed decisions with greater confidence.”

These integrations enable users to conduct research and surface insights powered by PitchBook’s proprietary data alongside other trusted sources, all within familiar AI environments. By eliminating the need to toggle between platforms, these collaborations drive more efficient, contextualized analysis for financial professionals.

“At PitchBook, we believe LLMs are powerful tools for expanding how and where people consume data,” said Seth Sprinkle, Global Director of Direct Data at PitchBook. “As private capital markets evolve and investor access expands, it’s critical we deliver trustworthy data in the places users are already searching and analyzing. By offering seamless access to our data across these trusted LLM providers, we enable decision-making ecosystems to be interconnected and comprehensive.”

PitchBook’s artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) roadmap includes a dual-pronged strategy. The first is advancing PitchBook's platform experience with features that empowers the speed and efficacy of users' engagement with PitchBook's wealth of data, research, and insights (e.g. VC Exit Predictor). Second, integrating with leading LLM providers to offer customers broad AI experiences that can be grounded with PitchBook's best-in-class data. Throughout 2025, PitchBook will release several innovations that are designed to transform how financial professionals engage with PitchBook’s data, making it faster, more intuitive, and highly relevant.

Key benefits of PitchBook’s LLM and AI strategy include:

Seamless workflow integration – Integrations with Perplexity, Hebbia and Rogo let users access PitchBook insights within tools they already rely on.

Enhanced data discoverability – Surface tailored, actionable insights based on user context and queries.

Security and privacy – PitchBook’s integrations are built with strong safeguards to ensure proprietary client data remains separate and protected.

“Generative AI search results are only as good as the data behind them, which is why PitchBook is best positioned to elevate how professionals engage with financial data through AI/ML innovations and integrations,” said Tom Van Buskirk, EVP of Technology and Engineering at PitchBook. “With PitchBook’s best-in-class data, AI and ML tools can distill vast amounts of data into highly relevant, actionable insights that are tailored to the user's specific needs, helping them uncover valuable trends and opportunities quickly. We're investing heavily in bringing to market new innovations and partnering with key AI players to build the next generation of private market intelligence that is connected, trusted, and everywhere our users work.”

