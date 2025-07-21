-

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Generali Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.U.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) to Generali Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.U. (Generali Seguros) (Spain). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Generali Seguros’ inclusion as a member of the lead rating unit of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali), which has a balance sheet strength that AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as strong operating performance, very favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Generali Seguros is strategically important to Generali as it currently sources a material share of the group’s business in Spain, which is an important market for Generali. The entity will become Generali’s sole entity in Spain, following a reverse merger with Generali España, Sociedad Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros, which is expected to take place in October 2025. Additionally, Generali Seguros is necessary for licensing as it has a licensed branch in Ireland.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Jose Berenguer, CFA
Associate Director, Analytics
+31 20 808 2276
jose.berenguer@ambest.com

Dr. Angela Yeo
Senior Director, Analytics
+31 20 808 1712
angela.yeo@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

