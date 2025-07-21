Eutelsat to deliver LEO connectivity for UK government operations Worldwide.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) has signed an agreement with NSSLGlobal, a leading provider in satellite communications systems to the maritime, enterprise, defence and government sectors and the UK’s FCDO Services (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) to deliver OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services. This strategic partnership will support a broad range of critical UK government activities worldwide – including diplomatic missions, policing, resilience, defence and other essential operations.

Under the agreement, Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO’s constellation will provide high-speed, low latency connectivity for British Embassies, High Commissions, and Consulates as well as broader UK government activities globally. Trusted partner NSSLGlobal will deliver fully managed, end-to-end services ensuring seamless support for FCDO missions across all sectors.

Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO services and user terminals will be deployed to enhance regional resilience and ensure continuity of operations as part of the FCDO’s commitment to hurricane preparedness and response across British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean.

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat Group, commented: “We are proud to support the UK government and its global missions by delivering secure, resilient connectivity worldwide, even in the most remote or challenging environments. This agreement reflects the critical role LEO services play in enhancing operational effectiveness and enabling secure, low-latency communications for government operations.”

Mike Astell, Chief Executive Officer, FCDO Services said: “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in FCDO Services’ long history of providing secure satellite communications. By joining forces with NSSLGlobal and Eutelsat OneWeb, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver rapid, secure connectivity anywhere in the world. This reinforces our commitment to meeting the unique needs of our government customers.”

Sally-anne Ray, Group CEO, NSSLGlobal added, "We are proud to support FCDO Services in delivering the secure communications that government teams depend on. Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO technology is a valuable addition to the solutions we provide, giving government customers even greater resilience and choice, wherever their work takes them."

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,500 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management’s views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.