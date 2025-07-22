-

Cisco Takes Licence to the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 Patent Pool

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cisco Systems, Inc has become the latest licensee of the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool programme.

In addition to Cisco, more than 20 new licensees have come on board since the start of Q4 2023.

The deal, which was reached on an amicable basis, provides Cisco with one-stop access to close to 2,000 patents (245 patent families) recognised to date, through the pool’s process of independent patent evaluations, as essential to the 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionising the way organisations connect and protect in the AI era. It is a global technology leader in enterprise networking, including enterprise grade access points.

The Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 Pool was established in July 2022 and has seen a significant surge in interest recently. In addition to Cisco, more than 20 new licensees have come on board since the start of Q4 2023.

The patents in the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 pool are held by the companies identified at https://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programmes/Wi-Fi/wifi-6/#tab-patent-owners. All of them have played key roles in the development of Wi-Fi 6 technology.

“We are delighted to welcome Cisco as a licensee of our Wi-Fi pool and thank them for the professional way in which they have handled the negotiation process,” says Sisvel’s Head of Licensing, Nick Webb. “This deal is a significant milestone for the pool and a major validation of its proposition, which is to offer transparent and efficient access to patents that underpin world class Wi-Fi technology. We look forward to welcoming further licensees over the coming months and to powering Wi-Fi innovation for many years to come.”

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field with the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

Sisvel | We Power Innovation

