Premier Anesthesia Partners with Salina Regional Health Center to Power Next Phase of Surgical Excellence

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Anesthesia, a leading privately held single-specialty anesthesia practice management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC), the principal hospital of a highly regarded health system and a designated Level III Trauma Center serving north-central Kansas.

Through this collaboration, Premier Anesthesia will provide tailored anesthesia consulting and practice management services to support SRHC’s transition to a hospital-employed anesthesia model. In this capacity, it will oversee daily operations of the hospital-based anesthesia team committed to maintaining clinical excellence, fostering workforce stability and helping ensure seamless continuity throughout the transition. Premier Anesthesia also will provide strategic guidance on surgical operations to help optimize operating room utilization and overall efficiency.

“We are privileged to partner with Salina Regional Health Center at this pivotal moment,” said Preston Smith, president, Premier Anesthesia. “This collaboration goes beyond operational change by establishing a resilient framework for sustained excellence in anesthesia services. In line with Salina Regional’s goals, we are helping build a scalable, high-performing infrastructure that benefits existing patients and positions the health system for future advancement.”

Salina Regional Health Center is widely recognized for its compassionate patient care and use of advanced technology, while remaining dedicated to delivering superior care that promotes rapid recovery and long-term well-being. This partnership is timely as the health system aims to expand and enhance its surgical service lines while preserving high standards in anesthesia.

“Our alliance with Premier Anesthesia will increase access and strengthen our ability to serve patients,” added Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer, Salina Regional Health Center. “With comprehensive oversight of scheduling and care delivery, we expect increased efficiency and a seamless patient experience, further supporting our commitment to timely, integrated care across all service lines.”

This partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to excellence in clinical quality, operations and patient outcomes. It also reflects an evolving model in which anesthesia practice management organizations partner with hospitals to facilitate provider employment transitions and ensure robust program administration.

ABOUT SALINA REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER

Salina Regional Health Center is a full-service acute care hospital dedicated to delivering outstanding health care quality and patient outcomes across north central Kansas and beyond. Affiliated with three Critical Access Hospitals located in Abilene, Concordia, and Lindsborg, Salina Regional forms the cornerstone of an integrated health system that includes more than 20 primary care and specialty clinics that provide outreach services in communities across the area. With a team of more than 2,550 skilled professionals – equipped with the latest medical technology – the system stands at the forefront of health care in the region providing a continuum of medical care and advanced, lifesaving services. For more information, please visit www.srhc.com.

ABOUT PREMIER ANESTHESIA

Premier Anesthesia is one of the nation’s largest privately held anesthesia management companies. Solely focused on building and managing the best anesthesia teams in the industry, its leadership brings extensive experience and expertise in hospital-based physician staffing, recruiting and management, helping hospital and healthcare facilities across the country achieve superior clinical, business and patient outcomes. Premier Anesthesia is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at www.premieranesthesia.com.