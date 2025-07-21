Great American Insurance Group and Breeze Collaborate to Enhance Customer Experience

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group’s Ocean Marine Division is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Breeze, a company that provides fully automated and digital insurance solutions for freight forwarders.

This strategic alliance aims to expand the presence of both companies in the marine cargo insurance space while leveraging Breeze’s proprietary technology.

“We are excited to collaborate with Breeze to further our support for logistics companies. Breeze’s technology platform offers digital and embedded cargo insurance that expands our reach into this growing area of marine insurance,” said Michael Csorba, divisional president, Great American Ocean Marine.

The collaboration between Great American and Breeze is strategically designed to offer a more seamless and accessible insurance solution to shippers.

“Together, we aim to set a new standard in the industry. Breeze’s cutting-edge automated solutions and streamlined approach to providing marine cargo insurance via their proprietary technology is not only timely — it’s transformative,” said Keith Blair, divisional vice president, Great American Ocean Marine. “Our aligned philosophies around innovation, sustainability and disciplined growth position us to build a long-term, resilient portfolio that meets the evolving needs of the global supply chain.”

The collaboration reflects a shared vision of the future — where embedded insurance solutions powered by cutting-edge technology drive growth, accessibility and efficiency in shipper’s interest cargo insurance.

About Breeze

Breeze is a fully automated and digital insurance solution, specifically tailored for freight forwarders and logistics companies, backed by advanced technology, big data and an industry-first machine learning platform.

Breeze’s digital insurance solution fully integrates with existing systems and workflows, allowing forwarders and logistics companies to seamlessly offer shippers better protection for their cargo (from issuing insurance policies to end-to-end claims processing), while also generating more revenue for their business.

There are no implementation costs or any operational effort to setting up Breeze’s platform, and it can take minutes to be up and running.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

About Ocean Marine

Great American has been insuring ocean-related businesses since 1962. For over 60 years, its Ocean Marine Division has responded to the special needs of marine-based businesses by developing one of the most extensive selections of Ocean Marine insurance products available from a single carrier. That means the right coverage for every business, from a small resort marina to ocean-going cargo and luxury yachts. The Ocean Marine Division's specialized focus allows it to support select customer groups with unparalleled experience and expertise, in both underwriting and claims.

Websites:

http://www.GAIG.com/

www.GAIG.com/OceanMarine

https://www.breezeai.com/us