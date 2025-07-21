-

Invest in Precision: Mitutoyo America Corporation Announces Limited-Time Savings on MiSTAR 555 and 575 Coordinate Measuring Machines

The MiSTAR 555 and 575 provide real-time metrology feedback that corrects process errors fast, and fewer defects mean higher yield, helping you deliver consistent quality, boost customer satisfaction and reduce costly returns.

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In today’s unpredictable economy, one investment still delivers lasting certainty: Precision is the smartest investment. For a limited time, Mitutoyo America Corporation, the trusted leader in advanced metrology solutions, is offering a rare opportunity to invest in the future success of your inspection capabilities with exclusive promotional pricing of up to 26 percent off the MiSTAR 555 and 575 CMM through September 30, 2025.

"The MiSTAR CMM is built to thrive on the shop floor. It is rugged, reliable and fully adaptable to your machining process. With this exclusive promotion, you're not just getting precision, you're getting value with savings of up to 26 percent."

Share

Mitutoyo’s MCOSMOS software scales to meet your inspection needs, from basic measurement and reporting with MCOSMOS-1, to CAD model part programming with free-form surface evaluation MCOSMOS-2 and MCOSMOS-3 adds scanning of 2D line and 3D surface profiles with CAD model analysis.

Three configurations offered:

  • BASIC model type- PH6 TP20 probing and MCOSMOS-1 software for small shops with essential digital routines
  • Advanced model type- PH6M SP25 probe and MCOSMOS-2 software for growing operations who require CAD model part programming with free-form surface evaluation.
  • Ultimate model type- PH10 SP25 MCOSMOS-3 software for high-throughput environments

The Mitutoyo MiSTAR CMM delivers reliable performance across a broad range of operating environments with guaranteed accuracy from 10 °C to 40 °C, and enhanced capability within narrower ranges of 10 °C to 30 °C and 18 °C to 22 °C.

Each MiSTAR configuration is delivered ready for immediate operation and includes:

  • Professional installation by Mitutoyo factory-trained technicians, A2LA calibration and in-person training at a Mitutoyo Metrology Center
  • A complete hardware package featuring a power conditioner, calibration sphere and a workstation with computer system
  • A comprehensive probe stylus kit to support a range of measurement tasks

When accuracy matters, manufacturers turn to Mitutoyo for proven performance that drives quality forward. Contact your local Mitutoyo representative or distributor to schedule a demo, consultation, or get a quote.

At Mitutoyo, precision is our profession. We are the leader in metrology instruments, solutions and support, offering more than 5,500 products, the largest and most comprehensive product portfolio of any commercial metrology provider. Mitutoyo also has the highest-performing A2LA-accredited calibration laboratories (A2LA Certificate No. 0750.01) in the nation. For more information, contact the Mitutoyo inside sales team at mitutoyo.com/contact-us/.

Contacts

Mitutoyo America Corporation
965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502
Phone: (630) 820-9666;
Fax: (630) 820-2614
E-mail: marketing@mitutoyo.com
Website: www.mitutoyo.com

Media inquiries:
Elizabeth Foytik
Public Relations Specialist
Phone (331) 299-5506
Email: Elizabeth.Foytik@mitutoyo.com

Industry:

Mitutoyo America Corporation

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#CMM
#inspection
#instrument
#manufacturing
#measurement
#metrology
#precise

Contacts

Mitutoyo America Corporation
965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502
Phone: (630) 820-9666;
Fax: (630) 820-2614
E-mail: marketing@mitutoyo.com
Website: www.mitutoyo.com

Media inquiries:
Elizabeth Foytik
Public Relations Specialist
Phone (331) 299-5506
Email: Elizabeth.Foytik@mitutoyo.com

Social Media Profiles
Mitutoyo Facebook
Mitutoyo Instagram
Mitutoyo Linkedin
Mitutoyo X
Mitutoyo YouTube
More News From Mitutoyo America Corporation

Mitutoyo America Corporation Announces Opportunity to Invest in Precision Contour Measurement with Savings on CV-2100M4 Contracer

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invest in precision: Get up to 25% off the CONTRACER CV-2100M4 contour system with PC, software & artifact. Offer valid through Sept 30, 2025....

Mitutoyo Increases Inspection Accuracy and Range with the Launch of New SurfaceMeasure-S Series SM0303S and 2929S In-Line Laser Sensors

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitutoyo expands its SurfaceMeasure-S Series with SM0303S, 2929S, and SM1008S sensors for high-accuracy 2D/3D scanning and smart inspection....

Mitutoyo Launches New Hybrid FORMTRACER Avant H-3000 and Formtracepak v6.2 Software Increasing Efficiency for Contour & Surface Roughness Measurements

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitutoyo releases Hybrid FORMTRACER Avant FTA-H3000 with Formtracepak v6.2 for efficient surface roughness and contour measurement in one trace....
Back to Newsroom