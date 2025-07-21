Invest in Precision: Mitutoyo America Corporation Announces Limited-Time Savings on MiSTAR 555 and 575 Coordinate Measuring Machines

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In today’s unpredictable economy, one investment still delivers lasting certainty: Precision is the smartest investment. For a limited time, Mitutoyo America Corporation, the trusted leader in advanced metrology solutions, is offering a rare opportunity to invest in the future success of your inspection capabilities with exclusive promotional pricing of up to 26 percent off the MiSTAR 555 and 575 CMM through September 30, 2025.

"The MiSTAR CMM is built to thrive on the shop floor. It is rugged, reliable and fully adaptable to your machining process. With this exclusive promotion, you're not just getting precision, you're getting value with savings of up to 26 percent." Share

Mitutoyo’s MCOSMOS software scales to meet your inspection needs, from basic measurement and reporting with MCOSMOS-1, to CAD model part programming with free-form surface evaluation MCOSMOS-2 and MCOSMOS-3 adds scanning of 2D line and 3D surface profiles with CAD model analysis.

Three configurations offered:

BASIC model type- PH6 TP20 probing and MCOSMOS-1 software for small shops with essential digital routines

Advanced model type- PH6M SP25 probe and MCOSMOS-2 software for growing operations who require CAD model part programming with free-form surface evaluation.

Ultimate model type- PH10 SP25 MCOSMOS-3 software for high-throughput environments

The Mitutoyo MiSTAR CMM delivers reliable performance across a broad range of operating environments with guaranteed accuracy from 10 °C to 40 °C, and enhanced capability within narrower ranges of 10 °C to 30 °C and 18 °C to 22 °C.

Each MiSTAR configuration is delivered ready for immediate operation and includes:

Professional installation by Mitutoyo factory-trained technicians, A2LA calibration and in-person training at a Mitutoyo Metrology Center

A complete hardware package featuring a power conditioner, calibration sphere and a workstation with computer system

A comprehensive probe stylus kit to support a range of measurement tasks

When accuracy matters, manufacturers turn to Mitutoyo for proven performance that drives quality forward. Contact your local Mitutoyo representative or distributor to schedule a demo, consultation, or get a quote.

At Mitutoyo, precision is our profession. We are the leader in metrology instruments, solutions and support, offering more than 5,500 products, the largest and most comprehensive product portfolio of any commercial metrology provider. Mitutoyo also has the highest-performing A2LA-accredited calibration laboratories (A2LA Certificate No. 0750.01) in the nation. For more information, contact the Mitutoyo inside sales team at mitutoyo.com/contact-us/.