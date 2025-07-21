Maximus to Continue Providing Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment Support in West Virginia

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services, today announced it has been selected by the West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) to continue serving as the state’s enrollment broker for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Since 2015, Maximus has delivered a wide range of enrollment and eligibility services to West Virginia residents. During that time, the company supported the state’s efforts to expand the number of programs and populations the enrollment broker project served including the expansion of Medicaid in 2015, the expansion of CHIP in 2017, and the addition of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits in 2017.

Maximus has partnered with the state to improve the delivery of eligibility and enrollment services for more than 400,000 West Virginia residents. The majority of Medicaid enrollment in West Virginia is handled through the customer contact center operated by Maximus, offering residents the choice to engage by phone, web, online chat, and mail. The company conducts caller surveys to monitor customer experience, earning a 98% average customer satisfaction score in 2024. Maximus also provides in-person outreach and education at local community events.

“We’ve developed a deep understanding of residents’ needs over the last decade and are pleased to continue providing West Virginians a high-quality, person-centered customer experience,” said Robin LaFrance, Executive Managing Director of U.S. Services East, Maximus. “As the leading provider of Medicaid enrollment broker services to states across the nation, we prioritize delivering accurate program information and streamlined enrollment services, ensuring residents are promptly connected with the right benefits.”

In 2018, Maximus partnered with West Virginia to help implement a successful Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) pilot project across two large counties. The company leveraged its enrollment broker infrastructure, developed a full SDOH survey, and added the survey delivery to the Medicaid enrollment process. The surveys, with completion rates of nearly 70 percent, revealed an average of 2.5 unmet SDOH needs per resident. The pilot project's results will be used by the state to better identify the needs of at-risk people, coordinate services, and ultimately improve health outcomes.

As a leading strategic partner to government, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs.