Biocom California and Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation Renew Memorandum of Understanding to Advance the Greater Los Angeles Life Science Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), a leader in inclusive economic growth, today announced the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at strengthening the life science ecosystem in the Greater Los Angeles region.

“Greater Los Angeles is home to a thriving life science cluster, powered by world-class research institutions and a diverse, innovation-driven economy,” said Dan Gober, Executive Director, Los Angeles of Biocom California. “This renewed partnership with LAEDC enables us to double down on the commitment we made when we first opened our Greater LA office in 2015 to address the unique needs of the LA life science community, connect it with complementary regional hubs across Southern California, and ensure that groundbreaking discoveries made here stay and scale here.”

Under the MOU, Biocom California and LAEDC will collaborate on strategic programs and initiatives to support growth and innovation in Los Angeles County’s bioscience sector. Key objectives include aligning resources and networks to:

Identify the unique needs of the Greater LA life science cluster

Strengthen connections across the Southern California life science ecosystem

Retain and grow discoveries and businesses within California

Drive economic development through talent, capital, and policy initiatives

Los Angeles County is a critical player in the global bioeconomy, bolstered by internationally renowned institutions such as UCLA, USC, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Caltech and City of Hope. The region is home to more than 3,966 life science establishments, providing close to 200,000 jobs and generating over $60 billion in economic output. In 2024 alone, the region secured $1.51 billion in federal funding from the NIH and NSF, underscoring its prominence as a center of scientific advancement.

“LAEDC’s partnership with Biocom California reflects our shared vision for inclusive and sustainable economic growth driven by innovation,” said Stephen Cheung, president and CEO of LAEDC. “The life sciences are essential to that vision: delivering transformative health outcomes, creating quality jobs, and strengthening our position in global markets. Together, we will continue to support and elevate this high-impact industry throughout Los Angeles County.”

The MOU also outlines collaboration on signature events, joint policy and workforce initiatives, and the implementation of the LA County Bioscience Strategic Plan. Both organizations will engage public and private stakeholders, leveraging their unique assets to accelerate the life sciences sector’s impact on local communities and the broader economy.

