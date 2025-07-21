emeis: Half-Year Review (H1 2025) of the Liquidity Agreement Entered Into With Natixis ODDO BHF
emeis: Half-Year Review (H1 2025) of the Liquidity Agreement Entered Into With Natixis ODDO BHF
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis S.A. (the “Company”) (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2025:
- 78,274 shares
- €896,286.87 in cash
During the 2025 first half-year, it was carried out a total of :
|
PURCHASE
|
1,650 transactions
|
1,553,423 shares
|
€15,609,965.71
|
SALE
|
1,838 transactions
|
1,608,759 shares
|
€16,242,064.52
It should be noted that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:
- 68,000 shares
- €415,560.44 in cash
It should also be noted that at the last half-yearly review as of December 31, 20241, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 133,610 shares
- €264,189.80 in cash
The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2025 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.
About emeis
With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.
Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.
emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Épargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.
Website: www.emeis.com/en
|
|
PURCHASES
|
|
SALES
|
Date
|
Number of purchases transactions
|
Number of share purchases
|
For a total amount of
|
|
Number of sales transactions
|
Number of share sales
|
For a total amount of
|
Total
|
1 650
|
1 553 423
|
15 609 965,71
|
|
1 838
|
1 608 759
|
16 242 064,52
|
02/01/2025
|
5
|
5 155
|
30 981,55
|
|
5
|
8 277
|
51 234,63
|
03/01/2025
|
10
|
6 391
|
37 779,25
|
|
3
|
2 220
|
13 242,30
|
06/01/2025
|
4
|
4 124
|
26 331,74
|
|
29
|
22 026
|
141 198,64
|
07/01/2025
|
18
|
15 431
|
94 116,31
|
|
1
|
1 103
|
7 048,17
|
08/01/2025
|
20
|
17 164
|
96 738,23
|
|
0
|
0
|
0,00
|
09/01/2025
|
8
|
8 125
|
44 366,66
|
|
5
|
5 519
|
30 506,30
|
10/01/2025
|
7
|
8 125
|
43 062,51
|
|
13
|
8 278
|
44 618,34
|
13/01/2025
|
6
|
7 093
|
37 663,83
|
|
2
|
1 359
|
7 408,18
|
14/01/2025
|
2
|
4 062
|
21 772,32
|
|
3
|
3 881
|
21 170,79
|
15/01/2025
|
1
|
2 031
|
10 784,61
|
|
3
|
5 518
|
29 750,30
|
16/01/2025
|
1
|
2 031
|
10 987,71
|
|
1
|
1 024
|
5 621,76
|
17/01/2025
|
2
|
96
|
528,96
|
|
17
|
10 904
|
60 817,24
|
20/01/2025
|
5
|
4 100
|
23 249,60
|
|
12
|
3 251
|
18 978,26
|
21/01/2025
|
10
|
5 087
|
27 927,16
|
|
15
|
6 592
|
37 719,28
|
22/01/2025
|
4
|
3 078
|
17 677,28
|
|
1
|
388
|
2 285,32
|
23/01/2025
|
7
|
6 079
|
33 493,89
|
|
5
|
5 197
|
29 184,32
|
24/01/2025
|
4
|
3 053
|
17 432,63
|
|
6
|
5 109
|
29 382,31
|
27/01/2025
|
11
|
6 093
|
35 398,30
|
|
13
|
11 656
|
69 536,44
|
28/01/2025
|
9
|
7 415
|
45 417,54
|
|
9
|
11 324
|
70 652,37
|
29/01/2025
|
18
|
17 017
|
103 973,87
|
|
12
|
9 930
|
64 311,28
|
30/01/2025
|
4
|
7 293
|
43 344,73
|
|
9
|
10 366
|
62 545,44
|
31/01/2025
|
6
|
4 862
|
29 220,62
|
|
6
|
11 036
|
68 864,64
|
03/02/2025
|
25
|
12 250
|
75 576,80
|
|
12
|
14 920
|
95 502,20
|
04/02/2025
|
5
|
9 724
|
62 817,04
|
|
17
|
13 795
|
91 736,75
|
05/02/2025
|
16
|
17 017
|
111 996,17
|
|
9
|
11 036
|
73 830,84
|
06/02/2025
|
6
|
7 294
|
49 745,26
|
|
40
|
41 386
|
301 869,19
|
07/02/2025
|
19
|
17 018
|
132 375,87
|
|
15
|
12 867
|
103 266,16
|
10/02/2025
|
16
|
17 608
|
140 008,59
|
|
44
|
20 243
|
163 572,57
|
11/02/2025
|
22
|
18 858
|
149 896,08
|
|
13
|
23 795
|
192 973,35
|
12/02/2025
|
4
|
7 293
|
59 146,23
|
|
8
|
5 518
|
45 468,32
|
13/02/2025
|
15
|
14 586
|
119 021,76
|
|
13
|
16 554
|
137 536,15
|
14/02/2025
|
28
|
16 188
|
141 961,48
|
|
32
|
37 585
|
332 481,35
|
17/02/2025
|
36
|
41 327
|
352 042,83
|
|
20
|
12 273
|
108 867,41
|
18/02/2025
|
3
|
7 293
|
61 577,23
|
|
14
|
14 154
|
121 111,06
|
19/02/2025
|
10
|
9 724
|
82 970,03
|
|
21
|
14 492
|
126 681,70
|
20/02/2025
|
1
|
2 431
|
21 417,11
|
|
19
|
20 893
|
186 952,07
|
21/02/2025
|
8
|
7 293
|
65 953,03
|
|
26
|
13 917
|
129 288,93
|
24/02/2025
|
2
|
2 432
|
23 371,36
|
|
20
|
11 796
|
114 114,28
|
25/02/2025
|
17
|
9 728
|
90 757,66
|
|
6
|
4 719
|
44 523,73
|
26/02/2025
|
11
|
22 632
|
217 810,43
|
|
33
|
35 385
|
345 456,68
|
27/02/2025
|
18
|
17 078
|
181 341,70
|
|
71
|
40 000
|
427 096,00
|
28/02/2025
|
40
|
28 000
|
306 000,00
|
|
36
|
26 000
|
287 008,00
|
03/03/2025
|
29
|
29 724
|
320 636,93
|
|
23
|
22 000
|
243 600,00
|
04/03/2025
|
15
|
18 000
|
193 920,00
|
|
27
|
18 000
|
198 600,00
|
05/03/2025
|
0
|
0
|
0,00
|
|
45
|
24 484
|
284 447,90
|
06/03/2025
|
8
|
12 263
|
145 798,43
|
|
5
|
1 222
|
14 736,10
|
07/03/2025
|
17
|
19 556
|
234 089,64
|
|
11
|
4 277
|
53 132,56
|
10/03/2025
|
31
|
34 251
|
400 373,66
|
|
10
|
3 464
|
41 451,06
|
11/03/2025
|
12
|
10 204
|
119 979,94
|
|
36
|
25 465
|
302 973,61
|
12/03/2025
|
22
|
26 431
|
326 408,71
|
|
50
|
40 775
|
512 851,64
|
13/03/2025
|
44
|
51 017
|
584 122,99
|
|
12
|
11 417
|
133 366,87
|
14/03/2025
|
4
|
6 000
|
67 460,00
|
|
24
|
13 155
|
150 624,75
|
17/03/2025
|
10
|
8 001
|
90 891,49
|
|
18
|
8 802
|
101 924,28
|
18/03/2025
|
6
|
8 000
|
93 460,00
|
|
26
|
20 140
|
237 826,38
|
19/03/2025
|
16
|
20 248
|
232 016,77
|
|
4
|
2 945
|
33 963,65
|
20/03/2025
|
11
|
12 655
|
142 115,65
|
|
3
|
5 262
|
60 197,28
|
21/03/2025
|
18
|
20 248
|
222 398,97
|
|
14
|
14 051
|
157 672,99
|
24/03/2025
|
24
|
30 372
|
326 018,11
|
|
23
|
9 092
|
100 327,38
|
25/03/2025
|
30
|
15 186
|
155 302,16
|
|
10
|
14 688
|
153 024,72
|
26/03/2025
|
6
|
2 274
|
23 444,94
|
|
25
|
33 641
|
372 490,65
|
27/03/2025
|
13
|
13 057
|
146 460,38
|
|
0
|
0
|
0,00
|
28/03/2025
|
9
|
9 722
|
107 986,11
|
|
8
|
10 524
|
119 342,16
|
31/03/2025
|
27
|
17 717
|
189 900,93
|
|
17
|
15 786
|
172 698,84
|
01/04/2025
|
7
|
10 124
|
110 407,28
|
|
5
|
5 262
|
58 355,58
|
02/04/2025
|
20
|
22 505
|
235 063,75
|
|
0
|
0
|
0,00
|
03/04/2025
|
10
|
17 717
|
183 320,33
|
|
27
|
26 310
|
276 386,55
|
04/04/2025
|
29
|
30 372
|
312 578,50
|
|
15
|
18 417
|
192 668,13
|
07/04/2025
|
21
|
13 779
|
124 791,81
|
|
16
|
20 496
|
201 159,98
|
08/04/2025
|
2
|
1 532
|
15 795,05
|
|
22
|
28 942
|
312 494,31
|
09/04/2025
|
47
|
26 473
|
277 160,46
|
|
21
|
18 417
|
197 403,93
|
10/04/2025
|
12
|
12 562
|
139 579,32
|
|
31
|
26 310
|
299 039,46
|
11/04/2025
|
22
|
28 669
|
306 611,59
|
|
13
|
9 524
|
108 168,47
|
14/04/2025
|
5
|
7 593
|
79 270,92
|
|
17
|
18 417
|
194 936,05
|
15/04/2025
|
4
|
7 593
|
81 574,13
|
|
11
|
15 786
|
172 961,94
|
16/04/2025
|
8
|
9 804
|
109 838,84
|
|
10
|
15 786
|
179 802,54
|
17/04/2025
|
12
|
12 975
|
151 335,05
|
|
24
|
23 679
|
281 595,93
|
22/04/2025
|
35
|
50 174
|
539 611,34
|
|
3
|
2 631
|
30 756,39
|
23/04/2025
|
7
|
7 594
|
75 965,48
|
|
20
|
13 156
|
134 891,01
|
24/04/2025
|
1
|
1
|
10,18
|
|
4
|
2 632
|
27 635,68
|
25/04/2025
|
21
|
12 656
|
130 837,95
|
|
9
|
7 894
|
83 676,36
|
28/04/2025
|
4
|
2 532
|
25 826,50
|
|
23
|
28 942
|
310 862,95
|
29/04/2025
|
3
|
3 600
|
39 889,10
|
|
10
|
10 524
|
117 868,80
|
30/04/2025
|
7
|
7 593
|
84 864,43
|
|
8
|
7 893
|
88 927,80
|
02/05/2025
|
0
|
0
|
0,00
|
|
30
|
36 834
|
437 798,40
|
05/05/2025
|
18
|
22 779
|
274 512,26
|
|
6
|
13 155
|
160 491,00
|
06/05/2025
|
25
|
10 923
|
131 040,07
|
|
2
|
3 448
|
41 647,27
|
07/05/2025
|
31
|
39 427
|
448 118,07
|
|
0
|
0
|
0,00
|
08/05/2025
|
13
|
15 186
|
165 578,02
|
|
6
|
7 893
|
86 586,21
|
09/05/2025
|
4
|
7 593
|
83 016,80
|
|
6
|
10 524
|
116 790,09
|
12/05/2025
|
4
|
5 673
|
63 707,83
|
|
45
|
43 289
|
509 929,51
|
13/05/2025
|
26
|
28 410
|
337 112,63
|
|
19
|
13 216
|
160 690,70
|
14/05/2025
|
47
|
50 620
|
560 824,04
|
|
0
|
0
|
0,00
|
15/05/2025
|
48
|
32 903
|
347 835,33
|
|
5
|
5 262
|
57 829,38
|
16/05/2025
|
18
|
12 655
|
129 460,65
|
|
23
|
13 155
|
137 154,03
|
19/05/2025
|
9
|
8 593
|
89 100,03
|
|
15
|
21 103
|
222 707,97
|
20/05/2025
|
2
|
2 531
|
27 360,11
|
|
13
|
20 993
|
233 612,67
|
21/05/2025
|
34
|
26 801
|
298 149,80
|
|
8
|
7 487
|
85 066,45
|
22/05/2025
|
16
|
20 350
|
210 620,28
|
|
25
|
18 786
|
193 729,97
|
23/05/2025
|
11
|
2 656
|
27 171,03
|
|
7
|
10 525
|
109 538,91
|
26/05/2025
|
1
|
1
|
10,50
|
|
9
|
5 263
|
55 498,29
|
27/05/2025
|
3
|
1 063
|
11 119,00
|
|
8
|
6 546
|
68 967,82
|
28/05/2025
|
5
|
1 063
|
10 906,55
|
|
1
|
1
|
10,43
|
29/05/2025
|
12
|
3 187
|
33 144,77
|
|
34
|
22 397
|
236 669,99
|
30/05/2025
|
4
|
2 124
|
21 441,78
|
|
4
|
1 593
|
16 179,57
|
02/06/2025
|
8
|
1 593
|
15 999,03
|
|
14
|
9 657
|
98 288,92
|
03/06/2025
|
3
|
1 462
|
14 810,06
|
|
14
|
6 426
|
65 745,00
|
04/06/2025
|
7
|
2 193
|
22 098,13
|
|
19
|
2 124
|
21 664,80
|
05/06/2025
|
1
|
1 731
|
17 500,41
|
|
7
|
4 240
|
43 258,39
|
06/06/2025
|
9
|
6 924
|
70 302,23
|
|
5
|
3 324
|
34 370,16
|
09/06/2025
|
3
|
3 462
|
35 468,19
|
|
7
|
3 004
|
31 226,58
|
10/06/2025
|
9
|
5 193
|
53 505,21
|
|
11
|
11 212
|
117 220,06
|
11/06/2025
|
3
|
3 462
|
35 693,22
|
|
7
|
2 163
|
22 617,77
|
12/06/2025
|
9
|
8 655
|
93 560,55
|
|
27
|
31 420
|
346 171,70
|
13/06/2025
|
20
|
19 042
|
204 113,08
|
|
1
|
1
|
10,87
|
16/06/2025
|
5
|
3 463
|
36 863,58
|
|
5
|
5 958
|
64 487,17
|
17/06/2025
|
7
|
8 655
|
90 098,55
|
|
19
|
17 722
|
191 289,88
|
18/06/2025
|
13
|
12 117
|
131 815,65
|
|
11
|
13 155
|
144 573,45
|
19/06/2025
|
17
|
12 117
|
131 157,87
|
|
11
|
13 056
|
143 322,34
|
20/06/2025
|
7
|
8 655
|
94 079,85
|
|
6
|
6 753
|
74 766,37
|
23/06/2025
|
29
|
17 310
|
185 424,72
|
|
3
|
4 538
|
49 491,22
|
24/06/2025
|
0
|
0
|
0,00
|
|
31
|
27 277
|
303 038,02
|
25/06/2025
|
16
|
11 857
|
135 972,77
|
|
15
|
15 779
|
183 301,91
|
26/06/2025
|
45
|
41 355
|
447 931,95
|
|
8
|
4 323
|
50 675,95
|
27/06/2025
|
11
|
6 124
|
64 934,01
|
|
16
|
10 153
|
109 186,17
|
30/06/2025
|
4
|
3 062
|
33 253,32
|
|
16
|
18 510
|
206 201,40
|
____________________
1 https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/premeisliquiditycontracth2-2024.pdf
It should be noted that the Company decided, on 26 March 2024, to increase the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by €1,000,000.
https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf
