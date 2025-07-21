emeis: Half-Year Review (H1 2025) of the Liquidity Agreement Entered Into With Natixis ODDO BHF

-

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis S.A. (the “Company”) (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2025:

- 78,274 shares
- €896,286.87 in cash

During the 2025 first half-year, it was carried out a total of :

PURCHASE

1,650 transactions

1,553,423 shares

€15,609,965.71

SALE

1,838 transactions

1,608,759 shares

€16,242,064.52

It should be noted that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:

- 68,000 shares
- €415,560.44 in cash

It should also be noted that at the last half-yearly review as of December 31, 20241, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account:

- 133,610 shares
- €264,189.80 in cash

The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2025 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Épargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com/en

 

PURCHASES

 

SALES

Date

Number of purchases transactions

Number of share purchases

For a total amount of

 

Number of sales transactions

Number of share sales

For a total amount of

Total

1 650

1 553 423

15 609 965,71

 

1 838

1 608 759

16 242 064,52

02/01/2025

5

5 155

30 981,55

 

5

8 277

51 234,63

03/01/2025

10

6 391

37 779,25

 

3

2 220

13 242,30

06/01/2025

4

4 124

26 331,74

 

29

22 026

141 198,64

07/01/2025

18

15 431

94 116,31

 

1

1 103

7 048,17

08/01/2025

20

17 164

96 738,23

 

0

0

0,00

09/01/2025

8

8 125

44 366,66

 

5

5 519

30 506,30

10/01/2025

7

8 125

43 062,51

 

13

8 278

44 618,34

13/01/2025

6

7 093

37 663,83

 

2

1 359

7 408,18

14/01/2025

2

4 062

21 772,32

 

3

3 881

21 170,79

15/01/2025

1

2 031

10 784,61

 

3

5 518

29 750,30

16/01/2025

1

2 031

10 987,71

 

1

1 024

5 621,76

17/01/2025

2

96

528,96

 

17

10 904

60 817,24

20/01/2025

5

4 100

23 249,60

 

12

3 251

18 978,26

21/01/2025

10

5 087

27 927,16

 

15

6 592

37 719,28

22/01/2025

4

3 078

17 677,28

 

1

388

2 285,32

23/01/2025

7

6 079

33 493,89

 

5

5 197

29 184,32

24/01/2025

4

3 053

17 432,63

 

6

5 109

29 382,31

27/01/2025

11

6 093

35 398,30

 

13

11 656

69 536,44

28/01/2025

9

7 415

45 417,54

 

9

11 324

70 652,37

29/01/2025

18

17 017

103 973,87

 

12

9 930

64 311,28

30/01/2025

4

7 293

43 344,73

 

9

10 366

62 545,44

31/01/2025

6

4 862

29 220,62

 

6

11 036

68 864,64

03/02/2025

25

12 250

75 576,80

 

12

14 920

95 502,20

04/02/2025

5

9 724

62 817,04

 

17

13 795

91 736,75

05/02/2025

16

17 017

111 996,17

 

9

11 036

73 830,84

06/02/2025

6

7 294

49 745,26

 

40

41 386

301 869,19

07/02/2025

19

17 018

132 375,87

 

15

12 867

103 266,16

10/02/2025

16

17 608

140 008,59

 

44

20 243

163 572,57

11/02/2025

22

18 858

149 896,08

 

13

23 795

192 973,35

12/02/2025

4

7 293

59 146,23

 

8

5 518

45 468,32

13/02/2025

15

14 586

119 021,76

 

13

16 554

137 536,15

14/02/2025

28

16 188

141 961,48

 

32

37 585

332 481,35

17/02/2025

36

41 327

352 042,83

 

20

12 273

108 867,41

18/02/2025

3

7 293

61 577,23

 

14

14 154

121 111,06

19/02/2025

10

9 724

82 970,03

 

21

14 492

126 681,70

20/02/2025

1

2 431

21 417,11

 

19

20 893

186 952,07

21/02/2025

8

7 293

65 953,03

 

26

13 917

129 288,93

24/02/2025

2

2 432

23 371,36

 

20

11 796

114 114,28

25/02/2025

17

9 728

90 757,66

 

6

4 719

44 523,73

26/02/2025

11

22 632

217 810,43

 

33

35 385

345 456,68

27/02/2025

18

17 078

181 341,70

 

71

40 000

427 096,00

28/02/2025

40

28 000

306 000,00

 

36

26 000

287 008,00

03/03/2025

29

29 724

320 636,93

 

23

22 000

243 600,00

04/03/2025

15

18 000

193 920,00

 

27

18 000

198 600,00

05/03/2025

0

0

0,00

 

45

24 484

284 447,90

06/03/2025

8

12 263

145 798,43

 

5

1 222

14 736,10

07/03/2025

17

19 556

234 089,64

 

11

4 277

53 132,56

10/03/2025

31

34 251

400 373,66

 

10

3 464

41 451,06

11/03/2025

12

10 204

119 979,94

 

36

25 465

302 973,61

12/03/2025

22

26 431

326 408,71

 

50

40 775

512 851,64

13/03/2025

44

51 017

584 122,99

 

12

11 417

133 366,87

14/03/2025

4

6 000

67 460,00

 

24

13 155

150 624,75

17/03/2025

10

8 001

90 891,49

 

18

8 802

101 924,28

18/03/2025

6

8 000

93 460,00

 

26

20 140

237 826,38

19/03/2025

16

20 248

232 016,77

 

4

2 945

33 963,65

20/03/2025

11

12 655

142 115,65

 

3

5 262

60 197,28

21/03/2025

18

20 248

222 398,97

 

14

14 051

157 672,99

24/03/2025

24

30 372

326 018,11

 

23

9 092

100 327,38

25/03/2025

30

15 186

155 302,16

 

10

14 688

153 024,72

26/03/2025

6

2 274

23 444,94

 

25

33 641

372 490,65

27/03/2025

13

13 057

146 460,38

 

0

0

0,00

28/03/2025

9

9 722

107 986,11

 

8

10 524

119 342,16

31/03/2025

27

17 717

189 900,93

 

17

15 786

172 698,84

01/04/2025

7

10 124

110 407,28

 

5

5 262

58 355,58

02/04/2025

20

22 505

235 063,75

 

0

0

0,00

03/04/2025

10

17 717

183 320,33

 

27

26 310

276 386,55

04/04/2025

29

30 372

312 578,50

 

15

18 417

192 668,13

07/04/2025

21

13 779

124 791,81

 

16

20 496

201 159,98

08/04/2025

2

1 532

15 795,05

 

22

28 942

312 494,31

09/04/2025

47

26 473

277 160,46

 

21

18 417

197 403,93

10/04/2025

12

12 562

139 579,32

 

31

26 310

299 039,46

11/04/2025

22

28 669

306 611,59

 

13

9 524

108 168,47

14/04/2025

5

7 593

79 270,92

 

17

18 417

194 936,05

15/04/2025

4

7 593

81 574,13

 

11

15 786

172 961,94

16/04/2025

8

9 804

109 838,84

 

10

15 786

179 802,54

17/04/2025

12

12 975

151 335,05

 

24

23 679

281 595,93

22/04/2025

35

50 174

539 611,34

 

3

2 631

30 756,39

23/04/2025

7

7 594

75 965,48

 

20

13 156

134 891,01

24/04/2025

1

1

10,18

 

4

2 632

27 635,68

25/04/2025

21

12 656

130 837,95

 

9

7 894

83 676,36

28/04/2025

4

2 532

25 826,50

 

23

28 942

310 862,95

29/04/2025

3

3 600

39 889,10

 

10

10 524

117 868,80

30/04/2025

7

7 593

84 864,43

 

8

7 893

88 927,80

02/05/2025

0

0

0,00

 

30

36 834

437 798,40

05/05/2025

18

22 779

274 512,26

 

6

13 155

160 491,00

06/05/2025

25

10 923

131 040,07

 

2

3 448

41 647,27

07/05/2025

31

39 427

448 118,07

 

0

0

0,00

08/05/2025

13

15 186

165 578,02

 

6

7 893

86 586,21

09/05/2025

4

7 593

83 016,80

 

6

10 524

116 790,09

12/05/2025

4

5 673

63 707,83

 

45

43 289

509 929,51

13/05/2025

26

28 410

337 112,63

 

19

13 216

160 690,70

14/05/2025

47

50 620

560 824,04

 

0

0

0,00

15/05/2025

48

32 903

347 835,33

 

5

5 262

57 829,38

16/05/2025

18

12 655

129 460,65

 

23

13 155

137 154,03

19/05/2025

9

8 593

89 100,03

 

15

21 103

222 707,97

20/05/2025

2

2 531

27 360,11

 

13

20 993

233 612,67

21/05/2025

34

26 801

298 149,80

 

8

7 487

85 066,45

22/05/2025

16

20 350

210 620,28

 

25

18 786

193 729,97

23/05/2025

11

2 656

27 171,03

 

7

10 525

109 538,91

26/05/2025

1

1

10,50

 

9

5 263

55 498,29

27/05/2025

3

1 063

11 119,00

 

8

6 546

68 967,82

28/05/2025

5

1 063

10 906,55

 

1

1

10,43

29/05/2025

12

3 187

33 144,77

 

34

22 397

236 669,99

30/05/2025

4

2 124

21 441,78

 

4

1 593

16 179,57

02/06/2025

8

1 593

15 999,03

 

14

9 657

98 288,92

03/06/2025

3

1 462

14 810,06

 

14

6 426

65 745,00

04/06/2025

7

2 193

22 098,13

 

19

2 124

21 664,80

05/06/2025

1

1 731

17 500,41

 

7

4 240

43 258,39

06/06/2025

9

6 924

70 302,23

 

5

3 324

34 370,16

09/06/2025

3

3 462

35 468,19

 

7

3 004

31 226,58

10/06/2025

9

5 193

53 505,21

 

11

11 212

117 220,06

11/06/2025

3

3 462

35 693,22

 

7

2 163

22 617,77

12/06/2025

9

8 655

93 560,55

 

27

31 420

346 171,70

13/06/2025

20

19 042

204 113,08

 

1

1

10,87

16/06/2025

5

3 463

36 863,58

 

5

5 958

64 487,17

17/06/2025

7

8 655

90 098,55

 

19

17 722

191 289,88

18/06/2025

13

12 117

131 815,65

 

11

13 155

144 573,45

19/06/2025

17

12 117

131 157,87

 

11

13 056

143 322,34

20/06/2025

7

8 655

94 079,85

 

6

6 753

74 766,37

23/06/2025

29

17 310

185 424,72

 

3

4 538

49 491,22

24/06/2025

0

0

0,00

 

31

27 277

303 038,02

25/06/2025

16

11 857

135 972,77

 

15

15 779

183 301,91

26/06/2025

45

41 355

447 931,95

 

8

4 323

50 675,95

27/06/2025

11

6 124

64 934,01

 

16

10 153

109 186,17

30/06/2025

4

3 062

33 253,32

 

16

18 510

206 201,40

____________________

1 https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/premeisliquiditycontracth2-2024.pdf

It should be noted that the Company decided, on 26 March 2024, to increase the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by €1,000,000.

https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf

 

Contacts

Press contacts

Isabelle Herrier-Naufle
Director of Press Relations & e-Reputation
+33 7 70 29 53 74
isabelle.herrier@emeis.com

IMAGE 7
Charlotte Le Barbier // Laurence Heilbronn
+33 6 78 37 27 60 // +33 6 89 87 61 37
clebarbier@image7.fr //
lheilbronn@image7.fr

Investor Relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach
Director of Investor Relations
samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com

Toll-free number for shareholders (from France only)
0 805 480 480

NEWCAP
Dusan Oresansky
+33 1 44 71 94 94
emeis@newcap.eu

emeis S.A.

BOURSE:EMEIS
Release Versions
EnglishFrench

