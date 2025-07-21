Mirion Technologies Unveils the Vital Platform, a Digital Ecosystem Powering Integrated Operations for Nuclear Energy and Beyond

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion Technologies, a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, announced the launch of the Vital Platform. This software offers a single, unified system for accessing data across nuclear power sites to work more efficiently, enhance worker safety, and solve operational challenges faster. The launch includes the platform’s first application, Vital Supervision, designed to enhance radiological instrument data visibility, improve response times, and simplify oversight across critical radiological systems.

The Vital Platform was developed to meet nuclear industry demands for a more connected and efficient way to manage radiological instrument data. Rather than relying on fragmented systems or manual processes, Vital enables teams to work within one streamlined environment prioritizing speed, security, and long-term adaptability.

“This digital offering represents a significant leap forward in radiation safety and management and is driven by demand for a comprehensive, transformative solution tailor-made for critical environments,” said Thomas Logan, CEO of Mirion. “Vital is a critical enabler of advancements taking place at Mirion in our digital and physical portfolio of solutions for nuclear power and related fields.”

Key benefits to customers include:

Data Integration and Real Time Monitoring: Real-time tracking across systems enables faster, proactive responses.

Real-time tracking across systems enables faster, proactive responses. Regulatory Compliance and Reporting: Automated, standardized reporting simplifies regulatory alignment.

Automated, standardized reporting simplifies regulatory alignment. Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction: Streamlined workflows cut time, reduce errors, and lower costs.

Streamlined workflows cut time, reduce errors, and lower costs. Security and Risk Mitigation: Access controls and cybersecurity safeguard sensitive data.

Access controls and cybersecurity safeguard sensitive data. Facilitating Advanced Analytics: Detailed data helps predict risks and improve decision-making.

Detailed data helps predict risks and improve decision-making. Scalability and Future Proofing: Modular design supports growth and adapts to change.

Supervision: The First Vital Platform Application

Vital Supervision is the first in a series of applications to be built on the Vital Platform, with the aim to unify the capabilities of siloed, standalone software into one platform.

This application simplifies the collection and analysis of data from a wide variety of radiological instruments. Real-time, at-a-glance access to alarms, measurement data and instrument health significantly enhances the monitoring and management of critical equipment.

The Vital Platform and Vital Supervision application will be showcased at two key upcoming industry events. A webinar presentation facilitated through Nuclear Engineering International (July 23) and Mirion’s annual users’ conference Mirion Connect (July 28-August 1) will offer opportunities to explore platform capabilities in depth.

About Mirion

Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. Focused on nuclear and safety, the Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. Dedicated to driving better patient outcomes, the Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance the delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at https://www.mirion.com/.