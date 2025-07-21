Astra Service Partners Enters Canadian Market with Leading HVACR and Electrical Service Provider, Lowe Mechanical Services

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a network of market-leading commercial and industrial mechanical service providers, announced today that it has partnered with Lowe Mechanical Services, a leading HVACR and electrical business serving customers throughout Canada. Astra partners with exceptional mechanical companies and provides the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth.

As a premier full-service HVACR and electrical provider, Lowe Mechanical Services specializes in delivering maintenance, service, and project solutions across all mechanical trades for commercial and industrial customers. With a commitment to both complete customer satisfaction and to putting safety first, Lowe Mechanical Services’ skilled team lives up to its mission: “Quality Service, Quality People.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lowe Mechanical Services to the Astra Service Partners family,” said Scott Ingold, Astra COO. “Their commitment to technical excellence, strong local reputation, and people-first culture align perfectly with our values. This marks an exciting milestone as our first Canadian partnership and a strategic step in expanding our presence across North America.”

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium mechanical service providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting top talent in the industry, Astra fuels the growth and operational excellence of its partner companies, enabling business owners to take their teams to new heights. For more information, please visit astraservicepartners.com.

About Lowe Mechanical Services

Lowe Mechanical Services is a leading full-service HVACR and electrical business based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Since the company’s founding in 1977, Lowe Mechanical Services’ team of expert technicians specializes in addressing all mechanical needs, from refrigeration to electrical to boiler to plumbing services. For more information, please visit lowecanada.com.