-

Astra Service Partners Enters Canadian Market with Leading HVACR and Electrical Service Provider, Lowe Mechanical Services

original

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a network of market-leading commercial and industrial mechanical service providers, announced today that it has partnered with Lowe Mechanical Services, a leading HVACR and electrical business serving customers throughout Canada. Astra partners with exceptional mechanical companies and provides the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth.

As a premier full-service HVACR and electrical provider, Lowe Mechanical Services specializes in delivering maintenance, service, and project solutions across all mechanical trades for commercial and industrial customers. With a commitment to both complete customer satisfaction and to putting safety first, Lowe Mechanical Services’ skilled team lives up to its mission: “Quality Service, Quality People.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lowe Mechanical Services to the Astra Service Partners family,” said Scott Ingold, Astra COO. “Their commitment to technical excellence, strong local reputation, and people-first culture align perfectly with our values. This marks an exciting milestone as our first Canadian partnership and a strategic step in expanding our presence across North America.”

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium mechanical service providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting top talent in the industry, Astra fuels the growth and operational excellence of its partner companies, enabling business owners to take their teams to new heights. For more information, please visit astraservicepartners.com.

About Lowe Mechanical Services

Lowe Mechanical Services is a leading full-service HVACR and electrical business based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Since the company’s founding in 1977, Lowe Mechanical Services’ team of expert technicians specializes in addressing all mechanical needs, from refrigeration to electrical to boiler to plumbing services. For more information, please visit lowecanada.com.

Contacts

For business or media inquiries, please contact Josh Bernstein at josh@orionservicesgroup.com.

Industry:
Orion Group LogoOrion Group Logo

Orion Group

Release Versions
English

Contacts

For business or media inquiries, please contact Josh Bernstein at josh@orionservicesgroup.com.

More News From Orion Group

Astra Service Partners Invests in Leading HVAC and Plumbing Provider, Griffen Plumbing and Heating

ELKART, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a network of market-leading commercial and industrial mechanical service providers, announced today that it has partnered with Griffen Plumbing and Heating (“Griffen”), a leading HVAC, plumbing, and air compressor business serving customers throughout Indiana and Michigan. Astra partners with exceptional mechanical companies and provides the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. Founded in 1982, Griffen has expand...

LMI Landscapes Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence with New Leadership, New Website, and a Renewed Commitment to Core Values

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LMI Texas Landscapes (“LMI”), a leading name in commercial landscaping across Texas and the southern U.S., is proud to celebrate 40 years of delivering exceptional landscape solutions. Marking this milestone, the company is launching a new website and stepping confidently into the future under new leadership, while reaffirming its core values and people-first philosophy. Founded in 1985, LMI has grown from a small landscaping operation into a respected industry leader k...

SunWorks Expands in Florida Market Through New Greenfield Branch in Tampa, FL

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunWorks Landscape Partners (“SunWorks”), a national operator of leading commercial landscaping brands, announced the expansion of its Florida operations through a new Tampa branch launched in partnership with Exclusive Landscaping (“Exclusive”). This marks the seventh greenfield branch SunWorks has launched nationally and the third in Florida. After partnering with leading local companies, SunWorks works with management to accelerate their growth by providing the...
Back to Newsroom