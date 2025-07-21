Resecurity and Braly Insurance Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in Cybersecurity and Insurance Risk Management

LOS ANGELES & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a Los Angeles-based global cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership with Braly Insurance Group, a Texas-based independent insurance brokerage known for delivering tailored risk solutions to clients across the United States and internationally.

This forward-looking partnership combines the strength of Resecurity’s cyber threat intelligence capabilities with Braly Insurance Group’s deep expertise in risk management and commercial insurance. Together, the two companies aim to bring a more data-driven and proactive approach to cyber insurance strategy, helping businesses better understand, quantify, and respond to cyber risk in a way that aligns with the evolving demands of the insurance marketplace.

The collaboration is built around a shared goal: equipping organizations with the insights and tools they need to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and better position themselves in the insurance market. Through a coordinated approach, Braly and Resecurity will work together to support businesses in enhancing their overall risk profile by integrating advanced security data with tailored insurance guidance.

“We have long believed that cybersecurity and insurance should work hand in hand, but few companies actually bring those two disciplines together in a meaningful way,” said Caden Braly, Vice President of Business Development at Braly Insurance Group. “This partnership allows us to take a more sophisticated approach to cyber risk by integrating real-world security insights into our client advisory and placement process. It is a strategic step toward offering smarter, more adaptive risk solutions.”

The partnership involves a concerted effort to help select businesses identify key cyber exposures and demonstrate their risk mitigation practices in ways that resonate with insurance carriers. The approach is designed to support more favorable underwriting outcomes for organizations committed to cybersecurity improvement.

In turn, Braly Insurance Group will provide Resecurity with aggregated data and market feedback that supports Resecurity’s broader mission to make cybersecurity a more measurable and outcome-oriented investment for its clients. Additionally, Braly will assist in facilitating strategic introductions to stakeholders in the insurance space, providing Resecurity with valuable insight into how cyber risk tools are being perceived and applied by the insurance industry.

“We are excited to work with Braly Insurance Group because they truly understand the business impact of cybersecurity,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “This partnership opens the door to more productive conversations between security teams, business leaders, and insurers. It is about building a bridge between technical excellence and financial decision making.”

This collaboration comes at a time when cyber threats are growing in frequency and sophistication, and when underwriters are demanding more clarity around how organizations manage digital risk. By joining forces, Resecurity and Braly Insurance Group are helping clients get ahead of both challenges and opportunities in the cyber insurance space.

About Resecurity®

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and threat intelligence. Recognized globally for its innovation and technical leadership, Resecurity is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and managed security service providers (MSSPs) worldwide. Learn more at www.resecurity.com.

About Braly Insurance Group

Braly Insurance Group is an independent insurance brokerage based in Texas, serving clients in all 50 states and internationally. With deep expertise across Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, and Financial Services, Braly specializes in developing customized insurance strategies for businesses operating in complex and highly regulated industries. Strategically backed by Keystone Agency Partners, Braly Insurance Group has access to national-scale resources that deliver added value to middle-market and enterprise clients. Learn more at www.bralyinsurance.com.